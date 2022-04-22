"My respect level for him grew" - RJ Barrett praises 2-time All-Star for not shying away from the bright lights and the Madison Square Garden crowd

RJ Barrett had a breakout season for the New York Knicks, averaging 20.0 points per game, which is a career high. Barrett was one of the few bright spots for another disappointing season for the Knicks. However, his season ended prematurely after suffering a knee injury last April 8th.

The 21-year-old swingman was a guest on the latest episode of The Old Man and The Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter. Barrett talked about a variety of topics, including the 2022 NBA Playoffs, his game winner at Madison Square Garden against the Boston Celtics and the Knicks' favorite villain Trae Young.

Knicks fans were tormented by Young last postseason, helping the Atlanta Hawks advance to the second round. "Ice Trae" was nearly unstoppable against New York, averaging 29.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists in five games. He essentially became public enemy number one in the eyes of Knicks fans.

However, RJ Barrett had nothing but praise for Young in his interview with Redick and Alter. It might be an unpopular opinion in New York, but Barrett called Trae a special player and his respect for him as a player grew after last year's first-round matchup.

"The fans in the Garden were brutal towards him. I feel like, my respect level for him grew after how well he played. As a player, he's, you know, special," Barrett said.

RJ Barrett could just be returning the favor to Trae Young, who said some nice things about him in 2019. Barrett was just recently drafted by the New York Knicks and Young was confident that the third overall selection would handle the pressure in the Big Apple.

"I mean, RJ's handled a lot of attention, from high school to now, great. The way he's performed, the way he's put in work. For me, if I could give him any advice it's just to remain who he is and focus on the important things. That's playing basketball, that's getting better every day," Young said.

The Hawks superstar first got into the crosshairs of Knicks fans when he shushed the crowd after hitting the game-winner in Game 1 last year. New York has never had a villain like Young since Reggie Miller in the 1990s. Miller used to torment Knicks fans and Spike Lee back then.

Will the Knicks sign RJ Barrett to a rookie max extension?

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks are expected to have a busy summer after a very disappointing season. The Knicks will need to determine if they still need Julius Randle or if Tom Thibodeau is still the right head coach. They also have to make a decision about RJ Barrett's rookie max extension.

According to the New York Daily News, Barrett is eligible to sign a five-year, $181 million extension. If the Knicks offer him a contract, it's a signal that they view him as the future of the struggling franchise. Barrett just had his breakout season and he avoided a serious knee injury.

