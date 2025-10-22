"My road dawg": Savannah James pours her heart out in touching tribute to daughter Zhuri as she reaches milestone

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, has a few things to be extra grateful for. She celebrated her daughter Zhuri’s 11th birthday on Tuesday with a heartfelt tribute.

Ad

The mum of three took to Instagram and poured her heart out to her child, who she described as 'so creative, so confident.'

'It’s the girl’s birthday," she wrote. "11 years have flown by, but in all the most amazing ways."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She continued to share her admiration for the person Zhuri is becoming, noting,

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“So smart, so creative, so confident in herself in ways I couldn’t fathom at this age. For that I’m soooo proud. My growth and the absolute necessity to continue, is because of this one! Happiest Birthday Zhuri Nova!”

Ad

Trending

James’ tribute highlighted not only the special bond she shares with her daughter but also how proud she is of Zhuri’s journey to becoming the girl she is today. While James’ two other kids are following in their father’s footsteps in basketball, Zhuri is forging her own path in the world of volleyball.

Savannah James also shared a rare personal glimpse of Zhuri through the years on her Instagram stories.

Ad

One clip showed her singing her heart out at a concert. In another, Zhuri was striking a selfie, which James captioned as “road dawg. In the last clip, both were seen performing a TikTok dance.

LeBron also shared his own tribute, sharing his wife’s post on Instagram and writing

“HBD 👸🏾 Z”

The post was a hit with James’ friends, with Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, and Kimora Lee Simmons leaving their wishes in the comments.

Ad

“There go my girl ❤️❤️💕 Happy Bday Z 🎂🎉,” Renee wrote.

“Happy birthday, little pretty baby Zhuri! 🍭🍬🎂🎈,” said Simmons.

Savannah James IG

Earlier this month, the James family celebrated their eldest son’s birthday. The entire family and his girlfriend paid tribute to mark the occasion. Zhuri is the power couple's youngest child and was born in 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mervin LR Mervin is an NBA Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience. He honed his writing skills while pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in English literature and a Master’s degree in Online Journalism, and decided to exercise his skills in the realm of sports journalism. He is also a state level hockey player.



Mervin feels basketball requires a unique blend of physicality, skill, team work, which makes it more exciting than other sports. He believes the Golden State Warriors have had a transformative influence on the sport’s culture, and Steph Curry embodies that change the most. Curry has been the most impactful player during Mervin's time watching NBA, as he changed how everybody views the 3-point shot. The Warriors winning the NBA Championship in 2015 and 2017 are his all-time favorite moments in the sport’s history.



Mervin specializes in providing off-beat game analysis, trends, celebrity style and studying profiles of prodigious talents. He strictly follows the rule of 5W and 1H, checks information via multiple sources, and stays updated about the sport to craft compelling content. He has interviewed many Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali, Dipika Pallikal among others.



In his free time, Mervin enjoys watching movies, hiking, crafting poems and occasionally cooking. Know More