"My road dawg": Savannah James pours her heart out in touching tribute to daughter Zhuri as she reaches milestone

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, has a few things to be extra grateful for. She celebrated her daughter Zhuri’s 11th birthday on Tuesday with a heartfelt tribute.
The mum of three took to Instagram and poured her heart out to her child, who she described as 'so creative, so confident.'
'It’s the girl’s birthday," she wrote. "11 years have flown by, but in all the most amazing ways."
She continued to share her admiration for the person Zhuri is becoming, noting,
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“So smart, so creative, so confident in herself in ways I couldn’t fathom at this age. For that I’m soooo proud. My growth and the absolute necessity to continue, is because of this one! Happiest Birthday Zhuri Nova!”
James’ tribute highlighted not only the special bond she shares with her daughter but also how proud she is of Zhuri’s journey to becoming the girl she is today. While James’ two other kids are following in their father’s footsteps in basketball, Zhuri is forging her own path in the world of volleyball.
Savannah James also shared a rare personal glimpse of Zhuri through the years on her Instagram stories.
One clip showed her singing her heart out at a concert. In another, Zhuri was striking a selfie, which James captioned as “road dawg. In the last clip, both were seen performing a TikTok dance.
LeBron also shared his own tribute, sharing his wife’s post on Instagram and writing
“HBD 👸🏾 Z”
The post was a hit with James’ friends, with Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, and Kimora Lee Simmons leaving their wishes in the comments.
“There go my girl ❤️❤️💕 Happy Bday Z 🎂🎉,” Renee wrote.
“Happy birthday, little pretty baby Zhuri! 🍭🍬🎂🎈,” said Simmons.
Earlier this month, the James family celebrated their eldest son’s birthday. The entire family and his girlfriend paid tribute to mark the occasion. Zhuri is the power couple's youngest child and was born in 2014.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.