“My son is American”: Joel Embiid cites Arthur’s roots led to him choosing USA over France 

Joel Embiid confirmed reports that he has opted to play for Team USA over France and Cameroon next summer. Embiid was eligible to play for all three countries at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He holds US and French citizenship, while Cameroon is his home country.

However, the Philadelphia 76ers star had several reasons to potentially play next to LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Embiid, while confirming the news of his decision, outlined those during a training camp interview in Colorado, saying:

"It was tough. Obviously, I loved all three options, with my home country [Cameroon], which I love a lot. But I really want to participate in the Olympics, that's been my goal and my dream.

"You add that with the fact that my son [Arthur] is American, and I've been here for such a long time. I feel like for the past few years since he's been born, every decision has been made based on family."

Cameroon will have to go through qualification rounds to qualify for the Olympics. Meanwhile, the USA sealed their berth after winning their quarter-final game against Italy in the FIBA World Cup. France was already eligible as the host country.

The prospects of playing for the USA and France were always better for Embiid due to their qualification. From a basketball standpoint, the USA makes more sense for Joel Embiid, considering they need depth at the center position.

France already has Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama in the bigs department, which might have impacted the team's balance if Embiid decided to play for them.

Joel Embiid could potentially team with LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant

After the USA's FIBA World Cup debacle, where they finished outside the podium spots for the second consecutive time, several NBA stars have expressed a desire to play at the Olympics. That list includes potential first-ballot Hall of Famers like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

They have never played on the same team as a trio before. The USA already looks strong if these players are ready for Paris next summer. Joel Embiid's addition only makes them stronger while covering a need for the team. USA will also have other options like Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo at the five.

The team has never had a deep roster like this, making this a one-of-one opportunity for the NBA's modern-day greats to play with each other and prove the world they are the best. The USA is already deemed the favorite, with so many stars showing interest, and it could be a lopsided affair if this dream roster including Joel Embiid comes together.