The LA Lakers' season is over as the Minnesota Timberwolves took them down in five games. It was a disappointing end to a season that saw JJ Redick's team earn the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, and with Luka Doncic on the roster.

However, former NBA champion Jeff Teague believes LeBron James couldn't care less about the outcome. In the latest episode of his podcast, Teague claimed that James isn't even trying at this point.

"Bron ain't playing for real no more," Teague said on Wednesday, via 'Club 520.' "I played against LeBron enough times. That n***a don't give a f**k no more."

Teague also said that even though James had decent numbers in Game 4, the way he played proved that he's not invested in winning like how he was back in the day.

"Even though he killed last game, y'all got to see how he killed," Teague said. "He shot all threes. N***a, he shot a step-back three and hit the side of the backboard. I was like, 'Yeah, Bron ain't playing for real.' Because usually Bron just puts his head down and drives."

He pointed out that James was joking and laughing in the middle of the game despite the Lakers being in a tough situation, adding that he's not as passionate or playing as seriously at this point in his career.

"My son here bro, I ain't trippin' on this s**t," Teague said.

While James may not have anything else to prove at this point, given his status in the league and his salary, LA would likely be worried if Teague is right with his theory.

LeBron James could extend his career to play with his other son

LeBron James is expected to do what he does every offseason and spend some time with his family before assessing what he'll do in the future.

It's hard to imagine that he'll retire without a farewell tour, and he has a player option for next season, so he can get another lucrative deal from the LA Lakers.

His younger son, Bryce Maximus, will be eligible to declare for the 2026 NBA draft, and while James may not be the same player he was earlier in his career, he could tone down the effort and stay in the league to wait for him.

