"My speculation is that LeBron's interactions with Bill Russell were not good" - Jason Whitlock gives potential reasoning for LeBron James not reacting to Bill Russell's death on social media

While a wide range of current and former players went out of their way to express their appreciation for Bill Russell this week, one who hasn't is LeBron James. Despite being an NBA pioneer, the icon, who died Sunday, wasn't always the warmest personality to some. Sports analyst Jason Whitlock speculated about why the LA Lakers superstar hasn't commented on Russell's death:

"I know all of the media is celebrating Bill Russell – and he's this great activist, and he's obviously a great champion – but my speculation is that LeBron's interactions with Bill Russell were not good, and LeBron's not being phony and fake and going to run out here on social media and act like he and Bill Russell were all warm and fuzzy."

The NBA world lost a legend when Russell died at the age of 88. Celebrities and personalities throughout the basketball world took to social media to pay their respects for one of the greatest players in the game's history.

Russell was a pioneer for the game, and his impact will never be questioned. He won 11 championships with the Boston Celtics. He would also go on to become the NBA's first African American head coach.

Basketball world shines light on the career of Bill Russell

Russell and Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving

While the lack of acknowledgment from LeBron James might stir up some controversy, it doesn't negate how important Bill Russell was to basketball.

Russell wasn't always known to be the most vocal or warm presence, but he also established a number of relationships with players throughout the NBA. He went on to be named to the Hall of Fame as both a player and a head coach and was a five-time MVP.

NBA @NBA

"The great Bill Russell."



Respect between legends of the game "The great Tim Duncan.""The great Bill Russell."Respect between legends of the game "The great Tim Duncan.""The great Bill Russell."Respect between legends of the game 💚 https://t.co/Hxo5RzcKpO

Professional basketball has always been proud when it comes to the ties between players and its history. No player has had as much of an impact as Russell has over the years. The former Boston Celtics legend is considered one of the greatest defensive players to ever step on an NBA court.

Russell was a 12-time All-Star and led the league in rebounds four times. He led the University of San Francisco to NCAA titles in 1955 and 1956 before becoming the No. 2 pick in the 1956 draft. He coached the Celtics to titles in 1968 and 1969 as a player-coach.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far