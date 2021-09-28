"My twin, I need that GOAT 6 jersey ASAP!"- LeBron James on Alex Caruso wearing No.6 jersey for Chicago Bulls

LeBron James and Alex Caruso formed a great partnership during the latter's stint at the LA Lakers. The duo often showcased flashy plays in offense, combining for alley-oops that instantly received 'showtime' recognition.

The Lakersnation were hoping that Caruso would continue with the franchise for the upcoming season as well. However, he decided to join the Chicago Bulls in free agency this offseason.

Nevertheless, Alex Caruso was a fan-favorite during his time with the LA Lakers. He continues to receive respect from them even after leaving the franchise. Caruso's former teammates are also very fond of him, especially LeBron James.

Interestingly, LeBron James and Alex Caruso will both be donning the No.6 jersey for their respective franchises in the upcoming season. Caruso posted a picture on Instagram wearing his new Bulls jersey at media day on Monday.

LeBron James was excited to see Alex Caruso in the Bulls' jersey, especially with the No.6 on it. He was quick to comment on the post, saying:

"My twin, I need that GOAT 6 jersey ASAP!"

LeBron James will be putting on the No.6 jersey for only the second time in his career. He did that for the first time with the Miami Heat between 2010 and 2014.

How will LeBron James and LA Lakers fare without Alex Caruso?

Alex Caruso was a key member of the LA Lakers' championship-winning team in 2020.

Alex Caruso developed into one of the best two-way guards in the NBA during his time with the LA Lakers. Caruso was frequently used by head coach Frank Vogel in crunch situations. His high basketball IQ at both ends was immensely beneficial for the LA Lakers.

It's no secret the LA Lakers will miss Caruso. It won't be an easy task for his potential replacement, Talen Horton-Tucker, to replicate Caruso's heroics. However, Horton-Tucker showed glimpses of his potential last campaign. As per reports, he will likely be fighting for a starting spot in the Lakers roster.

It will take Horton-Tucker a while to adjust, but with LeBron James around, he can expect to receive help. The Lakers may find it difficult to get going at times without Alex Caruso. But they should figure out a way as the season progresses.

Edited by Bhargav