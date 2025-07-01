"My ultimate pookie": Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen & other former UConn teammates show love as Aubrey Griffin pens emotional farewell

Former UConn Huskies forward Aubrey Griffin penned an emotional farewell to her alma mater on Monday after five seasons. The touching note received love from many of her former teammates, including Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen.

Sharing a 20-slide post on Instagram, the images showed glimpses of her time at UConn. Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her teammates and the team, she wrote:

"These moments have been sitting in my drafts because it’s hard to put into words what UConn has meant to me. From a freshman just trying to find her way to a (super+ 🤣) senior leaving as a national champion."

"The memories I’ve made and the sisters I’ve gained will stay with me forever. Thank you UConn Nation, for everything. Love y’all 💙," she wrote.

The emotional farewell earned a rapturous response from her former teammates, including Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen.

"My ultimate pookie," Bueckers wrote.

"Miss u twin 🤞🏼🤞🏽," commeneted Kaitlyn Chen.

"My aubdog❤️," expressed Nika Muhl.

"🥹🥹🥹🥹 my aubs," Olivia Nelson added.

Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen, and other former teammates show love to Aubrey Griffin on Instagram (Source: Instagram/Aubrey Griffin)

Griffin also received love from the current crop of players at UConn, including Allie Ziebell and Kamorea Arnold.

"Miss you bookie butt😔❤️," Arnold wrote.

"aubsss🥹," added Ziebell.

Allie Zibell and Kamorea Arnold reply to Aubrey Griffin's post on Instagram (Source: Instagram/Aubrey Griffin)

Joining the Huskies in 2019, Griffin quickly made an impression on coach Geno Auriemma, who played her in 32 games in her first season. Her involvement increased in her sophomore year, but it was the 2022-23 season where she made a significant impact. Starting 30 games and averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds, the forward put up huge numbers before being sidelined with a knee injury.

After returning from injury, she played limited minutes for the Huskies but was an important part of the 2025 team which secured the NCAA title.

Aubrey Griffin suffers a major setback, delaying the start of her WNBA career

The UConn Huskies had a major season after securing their first title in over nine years. This success saw Paige Bueckers get drafted as the first overall pick in the WNBA draft, and she was followed by teammates Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin.

However, despite her selection by the Minnesota Lynx in the third round, Aubrey Griffin's professional dreams have been delayed due to an injury. It was revealed that Griffin would undergo left knee surgery, which would rule her out for the season.

She previously sustained an ACL injury on the same knee, keeping her out of the 2023-24 season. Griffin will enter rehab, and a timeline on her return is yet to be determined.

