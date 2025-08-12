"My vice has always come in the form of women" - Michael Porter Jr. opens up on personal battles after alleged sighting with transgender in Taiwan

Michael Porter Jr. doubled down on why he started his podcast “Curious Mike.” The former Denver Nuggets star said on Monday’s episode that he wanted to create a “judgment-free zone,” where he and fans could open up with honesty. Porter added that this particular clip would be an example of what he meant.

MPJ said he needed to get this off his chest:

“Everybody has different vices. Everybody has different things that they struggle with. … You know, for example, my brother struggled with gambling. My vice has always come in the form of women.”(2:26 mark)

Michael Porter Jr. reportedly dated Madison Pettis, famous for her role as Peyton Kelly in Disney’s “Cory in the House,” from 2016 to 2017. Three years later, he and Madison Prewett, a reality TV star, had a public relationship. Early this year, TMZ spotted the Brooklyn Nets forward with his girlfriend, Kelsey Calemine, checking out luxury watches at Rodeo Drive in LA.

Early this month, MPJ became tabloid fodder via Mirror Media, a Taiwanese publication. According to the report, a transgender model named Xiao A La allegedly checked into a hotel with an NBA player. Although the face of the man was hardly discernible, many on social media thought the player was Porter.

Porter also opened up a bit about his younger brother Jontay Porter’s involvement in illegal sports betting. Last year, the NBA banned him for life after a probe found the younger Porter guilty of “disclosing confidential information to sports bettors.”

Michael Porter Jr.’s comments came after he expressed his goal of having a more consistent relationship with God. He said that acknowledging these issues could help him become a better practitioner of his faith.

Michael Porter Jr. visited Brooklyn Nets’ practice facility

Michael Porter Jr.’s six-year stay in Mile High City ended early last month when the Denver Nuggets traded him to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nuggets sent a 2032 unprotected first-round pick with Porter to acquire Cameron Johnson. Porter had helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship.

Two weeks ago, the versatile forward landed in Brooklyn. Via his “Curious Mike” podcast, he showed fans a glimpse of his first visit to the team’s practice facility.

Upon arriving, Michael Porter Jr. promptly noted the two practice courts, which he said were "awesome." He continued that the Nuggets only had one during his stay with the team. Porter toured the facility and met the training staff before expressing his eagerness to start his newest challenge.

