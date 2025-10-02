"My wife done cussed me out": Rapper Killer Mike issues public apology to Steph Curry's wife Ayesha, confesses marijuana use led to "stupid" comment

Rapper Killer Mike apologized to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, for his viral comment about Ayesha.During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's &quot;Club Shay Shay&quot; podcast on Wednesday, Mike apologized to the Curry couple for his &quot;miscontrued&quot; comment. The rapper added that he was high at that time.&quot;Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry, boy, my wife done cussed me out,&quot; Mike said (Timestamp: 3:25). &quot;My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me. … My homeboys that have played in the NBA called me, and I realized that maybe I shouldn’t smoke marijuana and get on Instagram.&quot;I was trying to say to the comedian, go easy on Steph. ... I got to say first and foremost, Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph, I apologize for my statement being misconstrued. I was just stoned up, trying to make a joke. It wasn't my damn business, like my wife said. So, I'm sorry, y'all.&quot;Mike responded to TikToker Bookie Woodz's post, which accused Ayesha of &quot;embarrassing&quot; her husband by allegedly wanting more attention.&quot;She wants to go be GloRilla or some sh**,&quot; Woodz said in the TikTok video posted on Sept. 6. &quot;Like, we get it, bro. Just go drop an album or some sh**.&quot;Mike agreed with Woodz's view and wrote:&quot;My ni**a said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment (for real). God bless him.&quot;Throughout his interview on Wednesday, Mike repeatedly apologized to the Currys. Mike also praised the Warriors star for calling him out and standing up for Ayesha.Steph Curry told Killer Mike to &quot;stay in your lane&quot;Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry got wind of Killer Mike's viral comment and posted a response. The Shade Room shared Curry's direct reply to Mike on Sept. 17.&quot;(Killer Mike) naaaaaa not you Mike. I'm cool stating silent and letting these other clowns have they're moment! And you're the worst of them @boowoodz234. But you're better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.&quot;Only screenshots of both Mike's and Curry's comments could be seen on social media, as the actual comments have already been deleted.Steph Curry is entering his 17th season in 2025-26. Fans expect that Curry can lead the retooled Golden State Warriors to another championship run.