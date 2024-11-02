"My wife is way out of your league" - JD Vance piles on Mark Cuban after Donald Trump responds to Mavs co-owner's 'strong, intelligent women' jibe

One day after Mark Cuban invited controversy by claiming Donald Trump doesn't surround himself with strong, intelligent women, Donald Trump's presidential running mate, JD Vance, responded against the Dallas Mavericks co-owner, a major campaigner for Kamala Harris.

Trump had issued a lengthy response on his personal X account on Thursday, calling Cuban a "dumb guy" and listing women associated with his campaign.

Trump somewhat incongruously also took a swipe at Cuban's golf skills, saying he has "no clubhead speed."

Trump's tweet was in response to Mark Cuban's comments on Thursday, where he said:

"You never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever. It’s very simple, they’re intimidating to him.”

Vance echoed Trump's sentiment, saying, "My wife is way out of your league," to Cuban, adding, "So is Melania Trump." Vance's wife, Usha, a Yale Law graduate, left her corporate law job to assist his campaign and has largely stayed out of the public spotlight.

"I don't know if you saw that Kamala Harris surrogate Mark Cuban said that the Trump campaign doesn’t surround itself with smart and accomplished women,” Vance said in a rally held in Portage, Michigan. “And I thought to myself, ‘well Mark, my wife is way out of your league."

Vance reiterated his sentiments from August:

"If they want to attack me or my views, come after me. Don't attack my wife."

Trump's backlash prompted Cuban to backtrack and apologize, saying,

"No excuses. Can't nail every interview. My skin is thick enough."

Mark Cuban's Mavericks co-owner Miriam Adelson is Trump's biggest business donor

Miriam Adelson bought a majority stake in the team along with her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, after the NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale on Dec. 27, 2023. Cuban only owns 27% of the Mavericks now, while Adelson and co. own 69%.

Despite their partnership, the two parties could not be more opposed when it comes to politics. While Mark Cuban has been one of Trump's biggest critics in this election cycle, he said recently that he hasn’t given Harris “a penny” despite his support.

Adelson, on the other hand has reportedly donated $100 million to the Trump campaign and over $136 million to Republican causes, a mark no other owner in pro sports comes close to breaching.

However, Mark Cuban claims that this has not hampered their professional and personal relationship in any way.

“We are friends and partners,” he wrote in an email to Front Office Sports. “Just like we have been for years. Politics doesn’t get in the way.”

