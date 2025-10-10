"My woman!!!": Steph Curry shows love to wife Ayesha Curry amid backlash over comments on their marriage

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, have been in the spotlight this offseason following the reality TV star’s recent comments about their marriage. Although her remarks drew plenty of backlash, Steph showed love and support for his wife on Thursday.Curry expressed his love for his wife in the comments section of her Instagram post, leaving a two-word reaction.&quot;My woman!!!&quot; he wrote.Steph Curry reacts to Ayesha Curry's post (Source: Ayesha Curry/IG)The guard's reaction was prompted by a post shared by Ayesha, which celebrated his latest venture. Curry is set to launch his own bourbon, &quot;The Eighth Rule,&quot; on Friday and received support and love from his wife.&quot; I always wanted to marry a bourbon man. @the8thrule bourbon inspired speakeasy opens October 10th in SF! I am so proud of you @stephencurry30 !&quot; she captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple has been in the news lately due to Ayesha's comments on her relationship with Curry. One such comment was made during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in August, where she claimed she had never wanted to get married.&quot;No. So I didn't want kids. I didn't want to get married. I thought I was going to be a career girl and that's it,&quot; Ayesha said during the interview.Ayesha’s remarks had many thinking she was being disrespectful toward Curry, but the Warriors star has consistently shown nothing but support for his wife, standing by her side through it all. His latest gesture only reinforces that, as the two continue to have each other’s backs despite the ongoing backlash.Ayesha Curry shows love to Steph Curry for his off-court ventures during the offseasonDespite her remarks about her marriage generating plenty of flak, Ayesha Curry continues to be a constant supporter of Steph Curry. The Warriors star has been busy with ventures off the court this offseason, which included launching a bourbon and writing a book.His book Shot Ready was released in September and was shown love by many, including his wife, who shared a post on Instagram &quot;Headed to listen to my baby drop gems. His new book #shotready is available now. So proud of you @stephencurry30 ... you are indeed an inspiration to myself and so many others. Consistently and endlessly in awe. I love you,&quot; she wrote.Although many believe Ayesha has disrespected Curry, the duo continues to grow, showcasing their trust in one another.