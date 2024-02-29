Mychal Johnson posts cryptic IG story amid boyfriend Andrew Wiggins' unknown absence: "Say that again"

Andrew Wiggins will not play for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday against the New York Knicks. It will be his second straight missed game this season due to personal reasons. The former All-Star’s absence is reportedly indefinite.

Wiggins’ situation is nothing new. Last season, he also sat out 25 games for reasons the Dubs and the versatile forward chose to keep private. Given what happened during the 2022-23 campaign, Warriors fans are wondering when they will see “Wiggs” again if he does return.

Mychal Johnson, Wiggins’ longtime girlfriend, had a cryptic story on Instagram that only added to the speculation about the basketball player. The post contained Rihanna, who looked like she was watching a game before turning to somebody behind her in the crowd.

Johnson captioned the post:

“It’s a slow turn too 'cause what was it you were saying? Say that one more time”

Mychal Johnson's post on Instagram

What Mychal Johnson was driving at is unknown. Whether it is related to Andrew Wiggins’ absence is anybody’s guess. This season, when the former Rookie of the Year winner struggled, she did go to X (formerly Twitter) to say that she needed her “space.” Wiggins was consistently blasted on social media back then for his poor performances.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was recently interviewed about Wiggins’ situation. Kerr, on “95.7 The Game” said that his player once again asked the team to keep matters confidential, a request that the Dubs honored. Kerr’s last words, however, will not likely ease the anxiety of the team’s fans:

“We respect Wiggs. We need him back and we fully expect him back but we just don’t know when that will be.”

Andrew Wiggins’ uptick in form along with the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga are two of the reasons the Warriors have surged in the standings. They are 10-3 in February, their best month record-wise this season. After the Dubs’ 123-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, they took over the LA Lakers for the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

The Warriors will have to re-adjust while waiting for Andrew Wiggins’ return

Until February, the Golden State Warriors had been having a roller-coaster ride despite Steph Curry being largely healthy. One of the toughest adjustments the Warriors had to make was to play Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga together in the starting lineup. It was a disaster at first that Steve Kerr told the media he wasn’t going with that partnership again.

Draymond Green’s return from suspension, however, gave Kerr another opportunity to try the combo once more. With Green directing the Dubs on both ends, there was a much better connection between the two forwards. Wiggins’ play improved and Kuminga’s emergence continued. Suddenly, the Dubs consistently showed flashes of their championship form.

With Andrew Wiggins shelved indefinitely for personal reasons, Steve Kerr and his players will have to re-adjust. Warriors fans will be hoping it will not take long for them to do that as they are in a tough fight for a playoff spot.