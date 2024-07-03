Mychal Thompson reveals his Klay Thompson-to-Lakers recruiting pitch (Exclusive)

Once it became clear that Klay Thompson would not play for the Golden State Warriors as he had initially hoped, his father rekindled his efforts to ensure a life-long dream.

Mychal Thompson persistently pitched to Klay that he should sign with the Lakers. Mychal shared stories with Klay about his time with the Showtime Lakers. Mychal brought up Klay’s idol, the late Kobe Bryant. Mychal detailed how LeBron James and Anthony Davis would ensure Klay could become the consistently dominant shooter he was during the Warriors’ four NBA title runs. Mychal even reminded Klay about the various harbors in LA that he could store and ride his boat.

No matter. Klay joined the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal in a multi-team sign-and-trade.

“I’m happy for him,” Mychal told Sportskeeda, “because he seems to be happy with his decision.”

Mychal spoke with Sportskeeda about his conflicted feelings that Klay didn’t join the Lakers, his insistence that Klay harbors no hard feelings toward the front office and his outlook on how Klay will perform with the Mavericks.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one interview has been edited and condensed.

Mychal Thompson exclusive on Klay Thompson's free agency

How have you processed the last 48 hours with Klay’s decision to go to Dallas?

Thompson: “The bottom line is that as a father, as long as your son or daughter is happy, that’s all that matters. If Klay is happy, then I’m cool.”

How have you weighed that with your hopes that Klay would’ve joined the Lakers?

Thompson: “I would’ve loved it. I’m sure he would’ve done a good job if he had chosen to play here. But he seems to be happy with his decision. But it would’ve been nice to have him at home. If he couldn’t be a Warrior, I always would’ve wanted to see him play for the Lakers. It almost happened, but it didn’t. As long as he made the decision he wanted to make and is satisfied and happy with it, then I’m cool with it. Life is full of adjustments. Everybody has to go through it. Klay and us are no different.”

I saw your tweets about wanting Klay to go to the Lakers. Did you make sales pitches directly to Klay, or let him be?

Thompson: “Of course. You know me that I’m going to hype up the Lakers on how cool it is to play here and play in a Lakers uniform. I lived it firsthand, so I knew how special it was. Just like it was special to be in a Warriors uniform, too, because of the legacy that him, Draymond [Green], Steph [Curry], Steve Kerr and Andre Iguodala built over the last decade. It was special to be a Warrior, and it is special to be a Lakers, too, because of the history of this franchise.”

What were your sales pitches to Klay?

Thompson: “Mainly that this was home. He grew up here basically, and he idolized Kobe. Kobe was his man and basketball idol, and it would’ve been cool just like how I finished my career with my basketball idol in playing with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That’s who I grew up idolizing. I was able to play alongside him and play in the same uniform as him. I thought that would be a fitting end for Klay to play in Kobe’s uniform and for the franchise that Kobe represented. That would’ve been a nice bookend to his career. But it wasn’t meant to be, so be it.”

What did you talk about with how the fit would be with the Lakers on the court?

Thompson: “I talked about how AD and LeBron can command so much attention that their perimeter shooters with [Austin] Reaves, Rui [Hachimura], Taurean Prince and D’Angelo Russell, everybody gets a lot of open shots.”

ESPN reported that LeBron made a pitch to Klay as well. Do you have any insight on that pitch?

Thompson: “I just heard that from the experts and pundits out there. I thought that was very complimentary and very flattering. If that was true, that shows you how much LeBron thought of Klay. That was very flattering, if that’s the truth.”

Woj [ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski] reported that Klay met with Nico [Harrison] and Michael Finley in Hermosa Beach. Do you have insight on what the Mavs’ sales pitches were?

Thompson: “No, I didn’t know what they talked about and what were the internal discussions. But I tried to tell Klay, ‘Marina Del Rey is only a few minutes from your house. I don’t think there is a Bay in Dallas.’ Even that didn’t sell him. That’s where he could’ve put his boat. That was my final pitch for him to come here.’ I tried. I tried to get his mom [Julie] to get in his ear. And that didn’t work, either. He is where he wants to be. And I’m happy for him because he seems to be happy with his decision.”

You talked a lot about hoping Klay would be a ‘Warrior for life.’ So did Klay. How has that twist landed with you?

Thompson: “Sometimes change happens. It’s very rare for one guy to play with one team their whole career. We look at it as we’re grateful and thankful for the 13 years he had in the Bay Area, as well as the support he got from the franchise and from the fans. There’s nothing to be bad about and sour about. There’s nothing but to be thankful and appreciative of everything because the Warriors took such great care of him and the fans supported him so much up there. Nothing but great memories, and a lot to be thankful for.”

There was a lot that happened this season with Klay’s contract negotiations, adjusting to a bench role and up-and-down performances. From your view, how did you see Klay handle all of those challenges?

Thompson: “It didn’t start great. But he finished strong. A lot of people say it’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. In the second half of the season, he shot the ball well and played really well. He played up to his capabilities.”

What guidance, if any, did you give Klay during this past season?

Thompson: “I stayed out of the way. Klay is a long-time veteran and a four-time champion. He knows what he has to do. He’s accomplished 10 times more than I ever accomplished in my career. So he needs to give me advice, not the other way around.”

How the contract negotiations played out have been well documented. What’s your sense on if Klay harbors any hard feelings toward the organization and the front office?

Thompson: “No. You have to move on and just be thankful that you had your time there, and look forward to the future and always treasure the memories. I’m sure he will with Steph, Draymond and Andre. It’s nothing but great memories, and nothing to be bitter about.”

What was your reaction to seeing the Warriors saying they’ll retire Klay’s jersey and to Steph’s Instagram post?

Thompson: “I was very thankful to see that. It was also very sentimental to see that and realize that it’s over. You just think about all the great times that he got to spend there. I’m very appreciative that the Warriors are going to do that for him in the future.”

What memories stick with you the most?

Thompson: “There are so many great memories that Klay, Steph and Draymond produced up there. But I would say the most iconic memory would probably be when they won back-to-back titles with Kevin Durant. That was the most dominant team that I’ve ever seen. That was a special team. Too bad that they broke up. If they had stayed healthy and stayed together, they could’ve gone on a Chicago Bulls-Michael Jordan run. That’s the greatest memory of his time in Golden State. Klay played on the best team that I’ve ever seen when he teamed up with Kevin Durant. We all have an opinion on who is the greatest team ever. But I played on one of the greatest teams with the Showtime Lakers. But that Warriors team, that is the best that I’ve ever seen.”

What do you think of Klay’s fit in Dallas?

Thompson: “Perfect fit. It’s going to be amazing. He’s going to have so many open shots. Luka and Kyrie are such great playmakers and draw so much attention. He’s going to fit in seamlessly with what Jason Kidd, Luka and Kyrie have going on down there.”

What’s your outlook on what Klay will provide on offense and defense next season?

Thompson: “He’ll be fine. He’s getting stronger and is further away from his injuries. So his shot will continue to be there. I think he’s going to be motivated to report to training camp in great shape and continue to play at a high level. And he’ll be fine defensively. He can still move his feet. I see him playing defense out there. No one can stay with guys like Ja Morant and Damian Lillard. Those guys will go around anybody. But as a wing defender, he’s still very capable. I have no doubt that Klay will go there and help Dallas and get deep in the playoffs again.”

Plenty of people have concluded that Klay can’t be the player he once was pre-injury with being a consistent shooter and lock-down defender. What’s your perspective on that?

Thompson: “Just because Klay doesn’t guard the point guards anymore, they think he has had a lot of slippage defensively. He’s not out front guarding the super-quick players like he used to. But matching up against other wing players, he’s fine.”

Where do you think the Mavs now fit among NBA title contenders?

Thompson: “They got to the Finals this year, and they improved themselves with the moves Nico Harrison made. So they’ll be right back in the mix. But Denver is going to be back and Oklahoma City got stronger. The West is going to be a fireball next year. Whoever is the healthiest is probably going to come out of the West. That’s how tough the competition is. Boston has what it takes to repeat, too. So it’s going to be tough.”

Do you know if Klay will be able to do anything with the Bahamian national team this summer?

Thompson: “As far as I know, he has not been cleared by FIBA to represent the Bahamas. Even if the Bahamas clinch a spot in Paris [for the 2024 Olympics], he won’t be able to play because FIBA won’t give him permission.”

Why not?

Thompson: “There is some rule where you can’t have two guys on a team who played for a previous country. Eric Gordon represented the U.S. before, and now he’s representing the Bahamas. FIBA only allows one player like that on a team. Since Klay also represented USA, they won’t allow him to switch over to the Bahamas because Eric Gordon has already taken that spot. It’s a silly rule. I don’t get it at all.”

Has Klay still practiced with them?

Thompson: “Yeah, Klay can practice with them. But they’re over in Europe right now playing in the qualifying tournament. They have to win that. If they don’t win that, then they’re done. He only practiced over here in Houston. But they’re in Spain right now. They beat Finland, and play Poland [on Wednesday]. But to get to Paris, they have to get through Spain in Spain. So that’s going to be tough.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

