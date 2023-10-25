Myles Garrett scores part ownership of Cavaliers: Details of NFL superstar's deal with LeBron James' former team explored

Myles Garrett is busy terrorizing offenses in the NFL. However, the Cleveland Brown has some extra time to make some business ventures. Garrett recently purchased a minority stake in LeBron James’ old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He will also be a brand ambassador and face for the franchise. The owner of the Cavs, Dan Gilbert, was happy to welcome the football player on board.

"As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization's commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region," Gilbert said.

The 27-year-old Garrett is one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league. He signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Browns in 2020.

It is not the only sports investment Garrett has made. He is one of many athletes, including Kevin Durant, to invest in the rising sport of pickleball. He purchased an ownership stake in Major League Pickleball.

"I have admired the Cavaliers organization’s hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland,” Myles Garrett said. "To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan’s leadership, is truly a dream come true."

Kings of Cleveland: First LeBron James, now Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett and LeBron James are both massive superstars in Cleveland. James, of course, remains a local hero, as he is from the area and brought the city its only modern sports championship.

Both players are athletic specimens and play their positions like none other before. Garrett even dabbled a bit in basketball when he showed off a basketball-like crossover move on a pass rush during a recent NFL game.

James and Garrett were also extremely hyped coming out of high school and have lived up to expectations. They were both the No. 1 overall draft picks in their respective classes.

Myles Garrett has also shown off some basketball skills before. There are videos of him throwing down thunderous slam dunks. He played a bit with the Cavs Summer League team during practices this season.

James, of course, dabbled in football as well. He was an all-state receiver and tight end in high school. He quit before his senior season to focus on basketball.