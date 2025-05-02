"Myles Turner would like to have a word": Lakers fans debate Steven Adams' fit ahead of LA's center hunt

Lakers fans have given their thoughts on how Steven Adams would fit into the team as their search for a new center begins. The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs in five games. Throughout the series, the Timberwolves took advantage of LA’s lack of a center and kept attacking the paint.

Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert were key but even role players like Naz Reid stepped up in a huge way to defeat LeBron James and Co. The team’s performance against Minnesota has highlighted its need for a new center.

As the Lakers look to add more size this offseason, Steven Adams has constantly been mentioned on social media by fans. Lakers Nation podcast host Trevor Lane asked whether Adams would be the best free-agent backup center for LA in a post on X on Thursday.

“The best free agent backup big option?” Lane wrote.

One fan replied to Lane, suggesting that Myles Turner would be a better option:

“Saw Wolves dominate the glass and you brought up Center who dont crash the board," another fan said.

At 6-foot-11, Steven Adams’ rebounding numbers leave a lot to be desired. He grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game through 58 appearances for the Rockets this season. He averages 8.0 rebounds per game for his career.

Another fan asked which center the team should pursue during the offseason between Steven Adams, Myles Turner, Brook Lopez, Naz Reid, Al Horford, Kevon Looney, Andre Drummond, and John Collins.

“NONE of these options! They need to go young and athletic. Lob threat for Luka,” one fan said.

A few fans were impressed by Naz Reid’s performance against them and wish to see him in LA.

"I mean it just has to be Naz Reid right," One fan said.

“Ngl Naz would be a sick fit, but we need a lob threat,” another fan said.

LeBron James uses Anthony Davis' example when asked about the Lakers' lack of size

LeBron James spoke to reporters on Wednesday, following the Lakers' Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves. When asked about playing without a true center, James chose not to comment, citing Anthony Davis' example:

"No comment… my guy Anthony Davis said what he needed, & he was gone the following week.”

In January, Anthony Davis revealed to ESPN's Shams Charania how he feels the team lacks a center.

"I think we need another big," Davis said. "I feel like I've always been at my best when I've been the 4, having a big out there."

This offseason will be crucial for LA as LeBron James heads into the last year of his two-year deal.

