Myles Turner quotes Drake's hit song 'Nonstop' amid battling through finger dislocation

Myles Turner suffered a nasty injury late in the second quarter of the Indiana Pacers’ matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Turner slammed his hand on the rim while attempting to dunk the ball. He hideously dislocated his right forefinger, which forced the Pacers to call a timeout.

During the quick break, Turner’s dislocated finger was reportedly popped back in place so he could shoot two free throws. The center went back in but decided to shoot the freebies using his left hand. He missed the first but made the second.

After the game, Myles Turner posted on Instagram:

“Give me my respect,

"Give me my respect

"I just took it left

"Like I’m Ambidex’”

Myles Turner turned to Drake to describe what he did after dislocating his finger on Monday.

The lines were taken from Drake’s 2018 single “Nonstop.” The rapper had several references to basketball in the song, including one involving LeBron James’ use of No. 6 and No. 23 jerseys. It was only apt Turner picked a few bars out of that hit to describe his impromptu lefty shot.

Turner didn’t return to play in the second half, as the Indiana Pacers wanted to do more tests on his finger. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle later told reporters that the tests came out negative, but he doesn’t know yet if Turner will be available on Wednesday.

Indiana faces Brooklyn in a rematch on the said date, but the big man’s status will be iffy.

The Pacers need Myles Turner back quickly

The 133-111 drubbing of the Brooklyn Nets meant that the Indiana Pacers (43-33) stayed in sixth spot in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Pacers are only one and 2.5 games ahead of the Miami Heat (41-33) and Philadelphia 76ers (40-35), respectively for the said ranking. Rick Carlisle can’t afford to miss Myles Turner for long considering the Pacers place in their conference.

Turner is Carlisle’s only true center in the lineup, which will be a big problem if he is compromised. The Pacers have Obi Toppin and Jalen Smith, but neither are the defensive stoppers that Turner has been for most of his career.

In a conference that has Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis, Turner’s return will be badly needed.

Myles Turner twice led the NBA in blocks (2018-19 and 2020-21). His ability to protect the rim and hit outside shots will be sorely missed if the dislocated finger bothers him the rest of the way.