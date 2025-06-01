Myles Turner's girlfriend Aysia Janelle sheds tears of joy in emotional message as Pacers make NBA Finals comeback after 25 years

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner's girlfriend, Aysia Janelle, conveyed an emotional message to her partner after Indiana's Eastern Conference finals win. The Pacers made a triumphant return to the NBA Finals after 25 long years as they beat the New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 of the playoff series.
Janelle penned the emotional message to her boyfriend after the win. She shared a picture of Turner lifting the Eastern Conference trophy on Instagram with the message:
"Still crying 😭I'm so so so happy for you baby. No one that's more deserving . Let's finish this!!!!! @turner_myles."
The Indiana Pacers will now face the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals. Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam led from the front in the team's winning effort. Siakam dropped 31 points as Haliburton recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds.
On the other hand, Turner only recorded 11 points in 21 minutes of game time. This was mainly down to the Pacers attacking the perimeter with Obi Toppin, who recorded 18 points in 25 minutes.
Despite his reduced minutes, Turner's impact on the team was undeniable—he posted a +11 net rating while on the court. Selected 11th by the Indiana Pacers in the 2015 NBA draft, the big man is now the longest-tenured player on the roster.
A loyal and dedicated presence over the years, his perseverance was finally rewarded last night.
Myles Turner opens up on winning the ECF
After spending 10 years with the Indiana Pacers, center Myles Turner finally had his moment in the sun on Saturday. The two-time blocks leader expressed his feelings about this milestone after the game.
During an interview with Ernie Johnson, the center said:
"It’s been a long time coming, man ... The front office of this organisation is amazing, I spent a third of my life here, it's crazy. I really grew up here with y'all (Pacers fans) and it's so validating," he expressed.
Turner and Co. will face the OKC Thunder for Game 1 of the Finals at Paycom Center on Thursday.
