Myles Turner's girlfriend Aysia Janelle sheds tears of joy in emotional message as Pacers make NBA Finals comeback after 25 years

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner's girlfriend, Aysia Janelle, conveyed an emotional message to her partner after Indiana's Eastern Conference finals win. The Pacers made a triumphant return to the NBA Finals after 25 long years as they beat the New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 of the playoff series.

Ad

Janelle penned the emotional message to her boyfriend after the win. She shared a picture of Turner lifting the Eastern Conference trophy on Instagram with the message:

"Still crying 😭I'm so so so happy for you baby. No one that's more deserving . Let's finish this!!!!! @turner_myles."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Myles Turner's girlfriend Aysia Janelle pens an emotional note on Instagram after the Pacers' ECF win

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Indiana Pacers will now face the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals. Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam led from the front in the team's winning effort. Siakam dropped 31 points as Haliburton recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Turner only recorded 11 points in 21 minutes of game time. This was mainly down to the Pacers attacking the perimeter with Obi Toppin, who recorded 18 points in 25 minutes.

Despite his reduced minutes, Turner's impact on the team was undeniable—he posted a +11 net rating while on the court. Selected 11th by the Indiana Pacers in the 2015 NBA draft, the big man is now the longest-tenured player on the roster.

Ad

A loyal and dedicated presence over the years, his perseverance was finally rewarded last night.

Myles Turner opens up on winning the ECF

After spending 10 years with the Indiana Pacers, center Myles Turner finally had his moment in the sun on Saturday. The two-time blocks leader expressed his feelings about this milestone after the game.

During an interview with Ernie Johnson, the center said:

Ad

"It’s been a long time coming, man ... The front office of this organisation is amazing, I spent a third of my life here, it's crazy. I really grew up here with y'all (Pacers fans) and it's so validating," he expressed.

Turner and Co. will face the OKC Thunder for Game 1 of the Finals at Paycom Center on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More