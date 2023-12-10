Mystery bidder splashes $25,000 for 'Dinner with Jerry West' in charity auction

NBA auctions commonly showcase jerseys and game-worn items, but a unique offering—an exclusive dinner with Jerry West—recently entered a charitable auction, securing a five-digit bid.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, a standout auction item at an event for the Aiming High Foundation was an exclusive one-on-one dinner with “The Logo.” An anonymous participant bid on the item, fetching $25,000.

The Aiming High Foundation, established by celebrity manager Darren Prince, focuses on raising funds to support individuals dealing with mental health and substance abuse challenges.

According to TMZ Sports, the successful bidder earned the opportunity to dine with Jerry West and a bonus package featuring two VIP passes for an upcoming LA Clippers game.

The auction took place at Komodo in Miami and attracted notable attendees, including celebrities such as Brande Roderick, Jesse Metcalfe, "American Idol" star Nutsa and influencer Rudy Mawyer.

Looking at Jerry West’s finals record

Jerry West is an iconic figure in NBA history, symbolized by his distinctive silhouette that now serves as the league's logo. But while West's achievements were remarkable, his pivotal role in the LA Lakers' success defined his legacy.

Leading the team to an impressive nine NBA Finals during his career set him apart. However, he faced a unique distinction as the player with the most lost NBA Finals series in history, prevailing only once in nine trips, with most of those inflicted by the Lakers archrivals, the Boston Celtics.

In his rookie season in 1962, Jerry West guided the Lakers to the Finals but fell short to the Celtics in seven games. The 1963 NBA Finals saw another encounter with the Celtics, resulting in a six-game defeat for West's Lakers.

In 1965, the Lakers faced the Celtics again in the finals but couldn't clinch the championship, losing in five games. The 1966 NBA Finals brought another seven-game series loss against the Celtics.

The 1967 Finals marked the fifth consecutive appearance for the Lakers, but they suffered a five-game defeat to the Celtics. The following year, the Lakers fell to the Celtics in six games in the finals.

In 1969, despite earning NBA Finals MVP honors after averaging 37.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists, West and the Lakers experienced a seven-game series loss to the Celtics. His performance made him the only player in NBA history to secure Finals MVP without winning the championship.

The 1970 NBA Finals ended with another defeat, this time to the New York Knicks in seven games. It wasn't until 1972 that West secured his first and only NBA championship, as the Lakers emerged victorious over the New York Knicks in a five-game series.