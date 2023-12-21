NBA 2K24 player ratings update (December 2023)

NBA 2K24 received yet another player ratings update in the middle of December, as publishers 2K Games have buffed and nerfed certain players. Like the previous updates, the latest change in ratings is based on how the NBA superstars and their respective teams have been performing in real life. While many of the changes are along expected lines, there are certain changes that could surprise many.

Since the global launch on Sept. 8, NBA 2K has been conducting regular updates to the ratings of many superstars in NBA 2K24. These changes are normally made to the attributes, resulting in shifts in the overalls of players. There are some massive changes as part of the latest NBA 2K24 player ratings update, which includes superstar Joel Embiid being buffed to 98.

All NBA 2K24 player rating changes

Most of the changes as part of the latest NBA 2K24 rating update include improvements to the overalls of many. This is following a period of amazing performances by teams like the LA Lakers during the play-in tournament.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 89 OVR (+1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (+1)

AJ Griffin: 74 OVR (-1)

Wesley Matthews: 71 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas: 81 OVR (-1)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 74 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum: 94 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Brown: 89 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 83 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier III: 82 OVR (+2)

Miles Bridges: 80 OVR (-1)

Gordon Hayward: 79 OVR (+1)

Ish Smith: 72 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 84 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 81 OVR (+4)

Patrick Williams: 77 OVR (+2)

Ayo Dosunmu: 75 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 75 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus: 77 OVR (-1)

Tristan Thompson: 74 OVR (+1)

Dean Wade: 73 OVR (+2)

Sam Merrill: 73 OVR (+3)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 96 OVR (+1)

Dante Exum: 78 OVR (+4)

Grant Williams: 77 OVR (-1)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Jaden Hardy: 74 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr.: 82 OVR (-1)

Reggie Jackson: 78 OVR (+1)

Christian Braun: 77 OVR (-1)

Julian Strawther: 74 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 83 OVR (-1)

Ausar Thompson: 80 OVR (-2)

Marvin Bagley III: 78 OVR (-1)

Jaden Ivey: 78 OVR (-1)

Marcus Sasser: 77 OVR (+1)

Killian Hayes: 76 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 76 OVR (+2)

Alec Burks: 75 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Livers: 73 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney: 78 OVR (-1)

Andrew Wiggins: 77 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 77 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 77 OVR (+2)

Brandin Podziemski: 76 OVR (+2)

Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (+1)

Jalen Green: 82 OVR (-1)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+1)

Tari Eason: 80 OVR (+2)

Jeff Green: 78 OVR (+1)

Jae'Sean Tate: 75 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 94 OVR (+2)

Myles Turner: 83 OVR (-1)

Buddy Hield: 79 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 91 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac: 81 OVR (+1)

P.J. Tucker: 74 OVR (-1)

Joshua Primo: 72 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis: 93 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (-1)

Taurean Prince: 76 OVR (+1)

Cameron Reddish: 74 OVR (-1)

Max Christie: 72 OVR (+1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 86 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)

David Roddy: 74 OVR (+1)

Bismack Biyombo: 73 OVR (-2)

Vince Williams Jr.: 73 OVR (+4)

Jacob Gilyard: 72 OVR (-1)

Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 80 OVR (+3)

Caleb Martin: 79 OVR (+2)

Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+1)

Orlando Robinson: 73 OVR (+3)

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR (+1)

Damian Lillard: 92 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez: 82 OVR (-1)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

A.J. Green: 72 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 89 OVR (-1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 87 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gobert: 85 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley: 80 OVR (+1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 75 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (+1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 84 OVR (+1)

Trey Murphy III: 80 OVR (+1)

Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (+1)

Naji Marshall: 77 OVR (+2)

Dyson Daniels: 75 OVR (-1)

Jordan Hawkins: 74 OVR (-1)

Cody Zeller: 73 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: 89 OVR (+2)

Julius Randle: 85 OVR (+2)

R.J. Barrett: 81 OVR (-2)

Immanuel Quickley: 80 OVR (-2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (+2)

Jericho Sims: 72 OVR (-2)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 95 OVR (+1)

Cason Wallace: 76 OVR (+1)

Kenrich Williams: 75 OVR (-1)

Aleksej Pokusevski: 74 OVR (-2)

Vasilije Micić: 73 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner: 84 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 81 OVR (+2)

Jalen Suggs: 79 OVR (+1)

Gary Harris: 76 OVR (-2)

Goga Bitadze: 76 OVR (-1)

Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid: 98 OVR (+1)

De'Anthony Melton: 77 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 76 OVR (+2)

Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (+1)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 74 OVR (-2)

Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon: 76 OVR (-1)

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (+1)

Chimezie Metu: 75 OVR (+1)

Keita Bates-Diop: 73 OVR (-1)

Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons: 84 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 82 OVR (-1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 82 OVR (+2)

Scoot Henderson: 76 OVR (+1)

Skylar Mays: 74 OVR (-1)

Toumani Camara: 73 OVR (+1)

Duop Reath: 72 OVR (+5)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 86 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 77 OVR (-1)

Jeremy Sochan: 76 OVR (-1)

Cedi Osman: 76 OVR (+1)

Doug McDermott: 73 OVR (-1)

Julian Champagnie: 70 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Keegan Murray: 83 OVR (+3)

Kevin Huerter: 77 OVR (-2)

JaVale McGee: 76 OVR (-1)

Keon Ellis: 70 OVR (+2)

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+1)

Pascal Siakam: 86 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)

Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)

Chris Boucher: 75 OVR (-1)

Malachi Flynn: 73 OVR (-1)

Gradey Dick: 70 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton: 80 OVR (+2)

Keyonte George: 76 OVR (+2)

Ochai Agbaji: 75 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio: 75 OVR (+2)

Washington Wizards

Tyus Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Deni Avdija: 78 OVR (-1)

Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (+1)

Corey Kispert: 77 OVR (+1)

Bilal Coulibaly: 76 OVR (+2)

Mike Muscala: 72 OVR (-1)

Notable changes in NBA 2K24 ratings include names like Joel Embiid, who now has an overall of 98. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been rewarded in NBA 2K24 for his rich vein of form, with his overall now rising to 97.

Star Center Anthony Davis will have a new NBA 2K24 overall of 93, whereas Luka Doncic's new rating will be 96. Neither NBA 2K24 rating upgrade is surprising, given how the duo has been performing for their respective sides.

While several rookies have also gotten upgrades in NBA 2K24, Wembanyama is certainly leading the line with a new overall rating of 86. It remains to be seen when the next set of updates will be made in NBA 2K24.