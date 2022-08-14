“N***a you don’t wanna play? F**k you” - Boosie believes Kevin Durant should’ve exposed his teammates, says KD has been f***ed over his whole career

Kevin Durant's career has been tumultuous over the past few years. His departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 saw him leave for the Bay Area. Subsequently, his precipitated exit from the Golden State Warriors in 2019 saw him land in Brooklyn. Fast forward to an uncertain and poor run with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is now seemingly on his way out of the Nets.

His move to the Nets was perceived as the inception of a dominant team that could have potentially won many titles. But the outcome with the franchise has been far below expectations. The Eastern Conference semifinals is the furthest the Nets have gone with Durant. While some have questioned Kevin's greatness and ability to lead a team to a championship title, many argue that he deserves a better team.

American rapper and former member of the hip-hop collective Concentration Camp, Boosie BadAzz, commented on Durant's situation with the Nets. Boosie, who was a guest on VladTV recently, believes the forward deserves a better team and players who have his back.

The rapper was of the opinion that the two-time NBA champion needs to start exposing his teamates' lack of focus rather than trying to carry them. He stated that due to his laid-back personality, the 12-time All-Star's career has suffered massively. Boosie stated:

"Kevin Durant was not even there. That's the worst I ever seen KD play, ever. KD is one of my favorites, he wasn't there bro. Because they weren't there for him. That dude love basketball. Like they weren't there for him and he always trying to save these moth******ers.

"That's what I don't like about KD. Start exposing these moth******ers. 'Ni**a you don't wanna play, f**k you.' But he be a laidback dude but a lot of people done fu**ed over KD his whole career. Everybody be trying to drag him... KD need to start exposing moth******ers instead of holding his tongue in." [sic]

Watch Boosie's full interview below:

Could Kevin Durant build bridges with the Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Durant could be on his way out of the Brooklyn Nets

Trade talks for Kevin Durant have not been as productive as many envisioned them to be. The Brooklyn Nets front office is yet to find an offer that's enticing enough in exchange for the forward.

With Durant allegedly requesting the sacking of Nets' General Manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, one could easily assume that the two-time scoring champion is eager to get out of the franchise.

Joe Tsai, the Nets' owner, has rallied in support of his staff.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Boston Celtics are the favorites to sign Durant right now, but the Nets are not satisfied with their offer that included Jaylen Brown. As soon as both franchises come to an agreement, KD could become a Celtics' forward. As of now, everything is in the air and Durant's transfer seems uncertain.

