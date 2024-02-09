“N***as wasn’t asking for a house”: Lakers fans berate Rob Pelinka after he reveals why the Purple & Gold made no moves

The LA Lakers are often the team with the most noise during trade season, but to the surprise of fans, this year’s deadline passed without them making a move to bolster their roster. Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' general manager, recently clarified the team's decision to stay put and refrain from making any transactions, even though they were associated with Dejounte Murray, who the Atlanta Hawks ultimately retained.

The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record.

According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, Pelinka said the team would be active on the buyout market instead.

“You can’t buy a house that’s not for sale…The right move wasn’t there,” Pelinka said about the trade deadline."

Pelinka also mentioned that the Lakers will possess three first-round picks to utilize in trades during the upcoming summer, aiming for “a greater or bigger swing.”

Fans expressed dissatisfaction with the Lakers' choice to maintain the roster as is and mocked Pelinka's 'house' analogy, suggesting that the team could have benefitted from minor improvements.

Potential buyout targets for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers currently have one vacant roster spot, and as Pelinka mentioned, they intend to fill it with a buyout player.

While they did not make any trades, the Lakers are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Spencer Dinwiddie, who was waived by the Toronto Raptors.

Guard play has been inconsistent for LA, although D'Angelo Russell has been hot as of late. Dinwiddie could provide the Lakers with offense and maturity in spurts off the bench, as well as insurance in the current absence of Gabe Vincent.

Marcus Morris Sr., who was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs, could bolster the Lakers' forward depth with his scoring and shooting capabilities. Another option for LA to consider is Danilo Gallinari, who could provide similar benefits. Despite being a year older than Morris at 35, Gallinari possesses the ability to create his own shot.

Joe Harris could also be considered as a potential candidate. Recently waived by the Pistons, Harris is known for his shooting prowess. While he didn't see much playing time in Detroit this season, averaging just 2.4 points in 16 appearances while shooting 33% from three, the 32-year-old was one of the NBA's top three-point shooters during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

However, he has been hampered by ankle issues in recent seasons, which have affected his performance as of late.

