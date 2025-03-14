"N** I’m Luka Doncic": Kendrick Lamar name-drops Lakers superstar for the first time in new song that seemingly addresses Drake’s bombshell lawsuit

After already being one of the league's top stars, Luka Doncic has even more eyes on him now that he's a member of the LA Lakers. In the early stages of his time with the iconic franchise, he is already starting to receive shoutouts from rappers.

For decades now, hip-hop and basketball have always gone hand in hand. NBA players name's constantly pop up in songs, with Doncic being the latest instance.

Over the past year, Kendrick Lamar has been one of the biggest names in the music world for his public feud with Drake. A little over a month removed from his Super Bowl halftime performance, the California-based rapper has put out new music.

Lamar can be heard on Playboy Carti's new song "Good Credit." In his verse, he can be heard name-dropping the Lakers' newest star.

"The numbers is nothing, the money is nothing, I’ve really been him I promise, see Kenny been heavy out west and I carry the weight n**** I’m Luka Doncic"

Along with shouting out Luka Doncic, Kendrick Lamar also takes another jab at Drake in this new song. He brings up conspiracy theories, which many feel is aimed at his latest lawsuit. Drake recently started going after Universal Music Group, accusing them of working with numerous platforms to help grow Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track.

Luka Doncic once admitted to being a big fan of Drake

Luka Doncic being name-dropped in a song that jabs at Drake is noteworthy, as he is a fan of the Toronto-based rapper. During one of his first media availabilities in the NBA, he touched on his fandom.

Before being acquired by the Dallas Mavericks on draft night 2018, Doncic grew up in Slovenia and was a pro overseas. Upon arriving in the United States, reporters asked him what parts of American culture he was a fan of. When touching on music, Doncic listed Drake as one of the first artists he enjoys.

Seeing that this was nearly seven years ago, there is no telling if Luka Doncic is still an avid Drake fan. Him flipping sides wouldn't be shocking, as his LA Lakers running mate did the same over the past year.

Earlier in his career, LeBron James and Drake were good friends. They'd constantly jab at each other when the rapper was courtside, and Drake even brought up LeBron at a concert in the past. However, things have changed as of late.

When the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar first began, LeBron didn't want to pick a side. His actions after that told a different story. He's regularly been found singing Kendrick Lamar's diss songs at Drake and popped up to his concert in California last June.

