"Nah a combover is crazy": Jaylen Brown hilariously disapproves of his 90s AI Year Book Challenge look

Jaylen Brown hilariously disapproved of the Boston Celtic's AI-generated yearbook which had him rocking a 90's retro hairdo. Jaylen was especially taken aback by the half-head hair comb-through.

The Celtics were taking part in the trending '90s yearbook challenge. The teams' yearbook also featured other Boston players such as Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard, and Al Horford amongst others. The new AI Yearbook trend gives individuals a 90's look. The trend first gained popularity in TikTok. where people can select various retro styles to customize their yearbook images.

Jaylen Brown

The trend also caters to different poses and styles to better suit different personalities.

As the Boston Celtics gear up for a significant push toward an NBA title, their recent preseason performance offers valuable insights.

What we learned from the Boston Celtics' preseason

The Celtics wrapped up their preseason campaign 4-1. In the last game, the team demolished the Charlotte Hornets 127-99 with Jaylen Brown pouring in 20 points. A notable contributor was Neemias Queta who chipped in 12 points and 7 boards off the bench.

The preseason showcased how the new Celtics roster will fit. While the ultimate question of whether Holiday and Porzingis will contribute when it matters most cannot be answered in the preseason, the results were encouraging.

The games have allowed the team to learn how they can use Porzingis effectively. The big man looked capable of doing everything on the court, and his effort was not wanting. His remarkable 3-point shooting was a standout feature, with the expectation that he would benefit from defenses focusing on Tatum and Brown.

Concerns regarding Jrue Holiday's fit with the team and his ability to perform at a high level were addressed, as he demonstrated exceptional footwork, amazing footwork, and great hands and is still very much a capable defender who slides in perfectly into the roster.

Boston will battle far greater stumbling blocks in the regular season. While preseason outcomes should be taken with a grain of caution, the Celtic's new additions with their established core, have the potential to make real noise if they continue to build team chemistry and cohesion.