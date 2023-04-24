"Nah he deadass is Jordan’s Son"- Wolves fans are going nuts after Anthony Edwards hits clutch three in Game 4

The Minnesota Timberwolves eked out a 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets behind Anthony Edwards' sizzling night. "Ant-Man" finished with 34 points, including a crucial three-pointer in overtime that padded Minnesota's lead to 112-108.

Fans promptly lauded the All-Star guard's superb display that prevented a sweep by the Nuggets:

"nah he deadass is Jordan’s Son"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ً @736hz @TheHoopCentral he’s gonna be the best sg in the league for a long time @TheHoopCentral he’s gonna be the best sg in the league for a long time

ClipShowYo @CIipShowYo @TheHoopCentral A clutch shot in the 4th quarter? Curry could never @TheHoopCentral A clutch shot in the 4th quarter? Curry could never

Chris🐻 @ChrisJK55210724 @TheHoopCentral Ant coming back from a 3-1 would be generational @TheHoopCentral Ant coming back from a 3-1 would be generational 🙏

Anthony Edwards's big night started in the third quarter when he dropped 16 of his 34 points. Minnesota's 23-9 run in the third period, behind Edwards' scorching hot shooting, allowed them to wrest control of Game 4.

For some reason, however, the Timberwolves stopped going to Edwards entering the fourth quarter. He didn't attempt his first basket with 5:12 left in the game. Edwards missed the shot but Rudy Gobert followed it up to give Minnesota a 92-84 lead.

Anthony Edwards started taking matters into his own hands as his teammates urged him to take over. He hit a nifty turnaround jumper over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give the Timberwolves a 96-84 lead, the biggest in the game.

Edwards' jumper, though, was the last Minnesota would score after that. The Denver Nuggets rattled off 12 straight points to force Game 4 into overtime.

Nikola Jokic scored six points and dished out two assists during that span. Michael Porter Jr. scored the other six points to tie the game at 96 all. Anthony Edwards was isolated at the top of the key for a potential game-winner. Caldwell-Pope, however, deflected the ball from him, forcing the game into a five-minute extension.

The Nuggets grabbed a 102-101 edge after Jokic's short jumper with 3:24 left in the game. "Ant-Man's" layup capped an 8-0 run that gave the Timberwolves a 109-102 lead.

NBA @NBA ANTHONY EDWARDS.

CLUTCH.



TIMBERWOLVES LEAD BY 4 ON TNT! ANTHONY EDWARDS.CLUTCH.TIMBERWOLVES LEAD BY 4 ON TNT! https://t.co/4uAadAeD1w

Denver again refused to wilt and responded with a 6-0 blast with Nikola Jokic's lay-in over Rudy Gobert cutting the lead to 109-108. "The Joker's" last-gasp bucket set the stage for Anthony Edwards' crucial step-back three-pointer over the flailing Aaron Gordon.

Anthony Edwards has become the Minnesota Timberwolves' best player

There was always the question about who the Minnesota Timberwolves' franchise player is between Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. If the series against the Denver Nuggets is to be the basis, then "Ant-Man" has to be the answer.

In the series against the top-seeded Nuggets, led by back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, Edwards has proven to be Minnesota's best player. He is averaging 32.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks, showing his impact on both ends of the floor. The first-time All-Star is hitting 48.3% of his shots, including 40.5% from behind the arc.

Karl-Anthony Towns, on the other hand, is averaging 16.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists against the Nuggets. "KAT" is making 43.4% of his field-goal attemtps, but just a measley 27.8% from deep. The self-proclaimed greatest big man shooter has been a dud from long-range in this series.

During Denver's crippling 12-0 run to force overtime, Minnesota Timberwolves players were imploring Anthony Edwards to take over, not Towns.

Starting next season, it has become obvious that the Minnesota Timberwolves are the electric guard's team moving forward.

You may also like to read: Anthony Edwards joins the elite club as he drops a 40-point performance at the age of 21

Poll : 0 votes