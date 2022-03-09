"Nah dude needs a legit ego death" - Reddit chimes in on Russell Westbrook and his family's ill-treatment situation, a user compares him to Roy Hibbert

Russell Westbrook, without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, could not lead the LA Lakers past the young San Antonio Spurs last night. The Lakers’ starting point guard scored 17 points but was only 1-6 in the fourth quarter, including 0-2 from rainbow territory.

The NBA’s triple-double specialist, in a postgame interview after the Lakers’ loss to the Spurs, opened up on his latest off-court issue. Russell Westbrook is fighting back the boos, jeers and name-calling he usually gets during games. The former MVP addressed the media, telling them that he will no longer just stay silent as his family is already affected by what's happening.

Several basketball fans shared their thoughts on Reddit regarding the latest episode of the Russell Westbrook soap opera.

Unfortunately for Russell Westbrook, being booed and called “Westbrick” is all part of the game. In the context of how he has been performing for the LA Lakers, fans have the right to call him out. He isn’t the first to go through this and will certainly not be the last. Admitting that he gets riled up by the “Westbrick” thing will only cause the fans to zealously go after him with this name.

The 9x All-Star plays the starting point guard for the LA Lakers, who are undoubtedly the most popular team in pro basketball. As such, the fans have lofty expectations for him considering the accolades he has accumulated over the years. This season, his shooting struggles have reached the point where home fans are shouting “No” every time he goes up for a three-point shot.

Mink Flow @currypistonn The crowd screaming at Russ to not shoot the ball The crowd screaming at Russ to not shoot the ball 😭😭😭 https://t.co/FRz6uYhgCT

Compounding his horrid shooting is his erratic playmaking, which has seen him lead the league in total turnovers. There have been numerous times this season where many of his unforced errors have killed the LA Lakers' momentum and rhythm. Even head coach Frank Vogel has, unbelievably, resorted to benching Westbrook in a few crucial games this campaign.

To stop the boos from raining and from “Westbrick” becoming a byword, the 3x assists champion just has to play better and harder.

Can Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers still get into the postseason?

Russell Westbrook should punch his weight to carry the Lakers into the postseason. [Photo: Sky Sports]

First of all, getting into the play-in tournament, which is not the playoffs, is not guaranteed for the LA Lakers. They currently sit ninth in the West with a 28-36 record. The Lakers also have one of the toughest schedules in the NBA going into the crucial stretch of the season.

The LA Lakers badly need to win games to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings from ruining their playoff hopes. If they continue their slump against the best teams in the NBA, they could totally miss the play-in tournament.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Without LeBron & AD, the Lakers badly needed Westbrook, Melo and Dwight to carry them to a win at San Antonio (12th in the West) that was sitting several key rotation players. NOPE. The schedule soon gets brutal. Now it looks like the Lakers will even miss the PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT. Without LeBron & AD, the Lakers badly needed Westbrook, Melo and Dwight to carry them to a win at San Antonio (12th in the West) that was sitting several key rotation players. NOPE. The schedule soon gets brutal. Now it looks like the Lakers will even miss the PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT.

Two of the LA Lakers stars are also dealing with injuries. Anthony Davis’ mid-foot sprain will keep him out for at least a few more weeks while LeBron James’ nagging knee soreness continues to bother him. If they are not 100% healthy in the last month-and-a-half, the Lakers could be in serious trouble.

