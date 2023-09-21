"Nah this can't be about me": Austin Reaves gives fiery response to Miles Bridges, says LaMelo Ball and Hornets need pieces with "Character"

Miles Bridges has appeared to clap back at Austin Rivers, leading to a fiery response from the veteran guard. On September 20, Rivers appeared on a podcast for The Ringer and questioned the Charlotte Hornets roster construction around LaMelo Ball, citing "troubled youth" as a potential pitfall for the budding superstar.

Rivers responded to Bridges on X. The 11-year veteran took a shot at Bridges' recent legal issues that caused him to sit out last season, telling him to be a high-character player again.

"Nah this can’t be about me," Rivers wrote. "I’ve gotten good minutes on every team I have played on, with exception of last year. Situation matters..and I stand by what I said about Melo..straight up! He needs pieces around him with high character. Stop worrying about me and go be one again."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Earlier that day, Bridges had posted some thoughts on his Instagram story in what appeared to be a shot at Rivers' podcast comments. Bridges noted that the players who usually struggle for consistent minutes talk about other teams the most.

"Y'all hoopers get on these podcast and talk like y'all really like that," Bridges wrote. "Speaking on other teams like y'all know what's going on and most the people talking the most s*** don't play at all. We gone see about all that this year on me."

The Hornets currently have two players on their roster who had legal issues last year, including second-overall draft pick Brandon Miller. The Hornets have struggled for relevancy in recent years, and LaMelo Ball is seen as the player with the potential to change that for the franchise.

Here's what Austin Rivers originally said about the Charlotte Hornets

Austin Rivers' comments appear to have struck a nerve with some players from the Charlotte Hornets roster. LaMelo Ball has improved each year since entering the league. However, a fractured ankle cut his 2022-23 season short. Yet, the Hornets' star guard has shown no signs of being led astray by his teammates.

That didn't stop Rivers from questioning the Hornets front offices' roster construction, using the Oklahoma City Thunder as an example of building a team with high character and no drama.

"Surround LaMelo around people that can f****** help him tap into his potential, not deplete it," Rivers said while on a podcast for The Ringer. "And, I feel like that's what we're getting right now. Troubled youth...What is the standard that's being set there? The whole thing, It's not LaMelo's fault ... It's not on him. His job is to be a really talented young player, and dominate, which he does every night."

Rivers continued.

"He just needs help...There are still teams that do it right. I don't see these problems in OKC, that team's pretty young, too. That s*** don't fly there."

Despite their current roster construction, the Charlotte Hornets will be expecting a better showing in the upcoming season. Last year, the franchise was decimated by injury issues, leading to a league-worst offensive rating and a poor finish to the year. With fresh new talent and some returning stars, the Hornets will have the play-in tournament in their sights.

LaMelo Ball will be a big part of any success the Hornets have this year as he looks to bounce back from a difficult 2022-23 season. Bridges will be out to earn himself a new contract after opting into his qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.