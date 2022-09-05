"Name one of them that's better than me" - Former NBA champion claims he and 4 other players were blackballed by the league

JR Smith is a two-time NBA champion and a former Sixth Man of the Year winner with the New York Knicks in 2012-13. This has to be factored in when analyzing what Smith had to say in a recent interview to ComplexSports. Smith feels that he has been sidelined by the league despite having enough to offer.

Responding to a question where he was specifically asked whether he had been blackballed by the league, Smith replied:

“Yeah, a 100 percent. Anybody can sit here and tell you that that’s a fact. You got those 30 teams, or the top three people on each 30 team and exclude them. Give me the four through 15th men, just the four through 15. Name one of them that’s better than me, but I'm sitting here like bro, like, I've worked out with these dudes."

Smith added:

"I’ve watched their GM come up to me and ask me, ‘Why are you not playing?’ You know why I'm not playing."

Smith also believes that he isn't alone. Some of his other contemporaries have also similarly been ignored by the league. He said:

"And I feel like it's a whole genre that that happened to. The Joe Johnsons who obviously still got game, still can play."

Smith mentioned a few more names in the same breath.

"Jamal Crawford, still got game, still can play. Nick Young, still got game, still can play. Isaiah Thomas, still got game, still can play."

JR Smith won a second NBA championship with the LA Lakers in 2020

Smith has played in the NBA for 16 years. He was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets and then went on to play for the Denver Nuggets, the Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers.

In his last NBA season, which was the only time he played for the Lakers, Smith reunited with LeBron James and won his second NBA championship in the Orlando bubble. For his career, Smith averaged 12.4 ppg and shot 37.7% from downtown.

Some of the other names mentioned by Smith have also been high achievers in the NBA. Jamal Crawford played for the league over a 20-year span and won Sixth Man of the Year honors on three separate occasions. Joe Johnson made it to the 2001-02 All-Rookie team and was a seven-time All-Star.

Johnson last played significant minutes in the league in the 2017-18 season. He was then given a 10-contract by the Boston Celtics in the recently concluded 2021-22 campaign. Johnson played only one game for the Celtics.

Having finished the 2016-17 NBA season as a top-five MVP candidate with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas struggled to find a team thereafter. He last played for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 season. Nick Young won a ring with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, but then played just four more games for the Denver Nuggets the following season.

