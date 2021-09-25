"Name a player who's available more than me" - Damian Lillard lashes out at fan complaining about his workout routine

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers lashed out at a fan who complained about his work routine on Twitter. The fan, while replying to a video by overtime that showed Lillard working out at the gym, tagged the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year while criticising him. In his Tweet, the fan wrote:

"This why you always hurt @Dame_Lillard overtraining. That farmer carry on the treadmill ain’t gonna translate when bron and AD dunking on ya forehead."

An understandably furious Dame replied to the fan in his own no-holds-barred style. Lillard's Tweet read:

"Name a player who’s available more than me the last 10 years that plays as many minutes…"

Damian Lillard is a lethal scorer

Damian Lillard is one of the most clutch NBA players on the planet. A point guard by profession, he is known to shell out incredible assists every night. His love for feeding the ball goes back to his rookie year.

In his debut game in the league, rookie Lillard, while facing the LA Lakers, registered 11 assists. In doing so, he became the second rookie since Jason Kidd to record 11 assists in his debut game.

In the same game, the Big Game Dame also scored 23 points. His tally of at least 20 points and 10 assists in an NBA debut game made him one of only three players in history to do so. The other two names are Oscar Robertson and Allen Iverson.

Since his rookie year, Lillard has appeared in 9 seasons. He has averaged 24.7 points, 6.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the entirety of his career. Damian Lillard is an exceptional player. He is not only a brilliant point guard but a lethal scorer. One of the handful of players that can match Stephen Curry as a three-point shooter.

In 2020-21, the Portland Trail Blazers' star averaged a whooping 28.8 points in 67 games. He averaged 35.8 minutes on the court and managed 92% efficiency rate from the free throw line.

His free-throw shooting wasn't the only shooting stat that proved his efficiency as a shooter, however. Lillard managed to average 4.1 shots made of his 10.5 attempts from downtown. This translates to a phenomenal 39.1% efficiency rate from the three-point line.

Damian Lillard will represent the Blazers for the tenth season. Having taken his team to the playoffs in the 2020-21 season, he will try and repeat this performance. If everything goes according to Dame Time and the Portland camp, the team will compete against the best teams of the Western Conference to reach the Conference Finals.

