"Nasty choke job" - NBA fans slam Anthony Edwards for missing clutch game-winner against Grizzlies in back-to-back losses

Fans roasted Anthony Edwards after missing Monday's potential game-winning shot against the Memphis Grizzlies. Edwards had a chance to win the game for the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 3-point opportunity. However, he was double-teamed, missing the entire rim with his shot attempt.

With five seconds left in the clock and the Wolves down 106-108, the former Georgia star wanted to go for a win. The ball was given to Edwards, who forced the switch on Desmond Bane before the inbound pass. The star shooting guard drove to the right side to shoot an off-balance shot from beyond the arc.

However, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. came to help Bane on the defensive end, causing Edwards to miss. Watch the entire play in the video below.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After missing the potential game-winner, fans went on X (formerly Twitter) and slammed Edwards.

"Nasty choke job in the 4th," a fan posted on X.

Expand Tweet

"Ant thought he was Kobe out there …💀💀💀," one fan said.

"Bro has this guy ever hit a game winner. I swear ive seen this guy miss more than 10 times this season," another fan asked.

Other fans were curious why Edwards didn't force overtime instead.

"Dis n***a really don’t go to ot? Drive attack the paint 😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Should've taken a deuce," another fan commented.

"And they are comparing him to MJ?" one fan said.

The two-time All-Star finished with 32 points on 3-for-8 shooting from downtown. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid helped the team with 29 points off the bench.

After losing to the Grizzlies, Minnesota has now lost back-to-back games. On Saturday, they lost 117-124 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards shot a lowly 40.9 percent from the field and finished with 28 points.

Also read: "Anthony Edwards couldn't dream of doing this" - NBA fans lose it as Ja Morant unofficially dunks all over Victor Wembanyama

Anthony Edwards continues to climb the Wolves' scoring list

Anthony Edwards entered the league and showed his potential to be a top scorer. In his rookie season, he averaged 19.3 on 41.7 percent shooting from the field. Since then, he's ramped up his scoring and has consistently averaged at least 20 points.

Because of his aggressiveness on the offensive end, he's starting to rewrite the Wolves' scoring list. Edwards is currently fourth in the franchise when it comes to points, with 8,018. Right ahead of him on the list is Andrew Wiggins, who scored 8,710 points in six seasons with the Minnesota franchise.

There's a chance that the high-flying guard could take over the third spot by the end of the season. However, it will take a while for him to catch up to the No. 2 player on the list, Karl-Anthony Towns. In nine years with the organization, KAT has scored 13,121 points.

Also read: Astonished Anthony Edwards makes feelings clear on Wizards’ young core ft. 7-foot Frenchman

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.