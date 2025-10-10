  • home icon
  "National media: A trade looks imminent" - Bucks fans troll reports of Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade desires as star sits in the crowd

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:30 GMT
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty
Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Getty

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on October 9, but he still managed to be at the centre of social media’s attention. The forward chose to watch the contest from the stands at Fiserv Forum, sitting right alongside fans instead of the team bench.

Once photos of Antetokounmpo with the crowd were uploaded on social media, Bucks fans erupted with reactions. Many users called him a man of the people, while others poked fun at the ongoing rumors about a potential trade.

“National media: A trade looks imminent,” @CJollay said.

“Yeah this definitely looks like somebody that wants to be traded right? 😂😂😂” @Giannisownsyou4 said.
“Just not a man of the people in Milwaukee… he wants out of there 💀” @minikidude1235 said.
“What a legend,” @Nir7ann said.
“I really can’t see him demanding a trade tbh,” @DTownCnnrBrown said.
“Espn tomorrow: Giannis refuses to sit with team, trade imminent,” @yak_redacted said.
Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo was having fun with Milwaukee fans, the trade chatter surrounding him is not baseless rumors. Since the Bucks’ surprising first-round exit in the 2025 playoffs, Giannis has been candid about wanting to keep his career focused on winning championships, even if that meant exploring other options.

Giannis Antetokounmpo expresses loyalty towards Bucks

Just a few days ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo also addressed the topic of a possible link to the New York Knicks. He reiterated his love and loyalty to the Bucks organization.

At the same time, he admitted that he would never completely rule out the idea of playing for another team someday. He made it clear that his commitment is always to the team he’s part of at that moment.

"I've communicated with my teammates, the people I respect and love - the moment that I step on this court, in this facility, wear this jersey, the rest does not matter,” Antetokounmpo said. “I'm locked in to whatever I have in front of me.”
“Now, if in 6-7 months I change my mind, that's human too. You're allowed to make any decision you want. But I'm locked in to this team, these guys and this group, the coaching staff, and myself."

Currently, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been under the weather after testing positive for COVID-19. Because of this, he hasn’t been able to play in the Bucks’ two preseason games so far. Even without him, the team has clinched back-to-back wins, defeating the Miami Heat 103-93 on October 6 and then the Detroit Pistons 117-111 on October 9.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

More from Sportskeeda
