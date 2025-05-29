Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves' season is over. Once again, they made it to the Western Conference finals but couldn't get past the red-hot OKC Thunder when it mattered the most.

The Thunder led by as many as 39 points in the pivotal Game 5, and it was never close. That's why an angry fan got in Reid's DMs, presumably because he had placed a wager that didn't hit.

However, the Timberwolves' big man wasn't having it. In a clip shown by Legion Hoops on X, Reid clapped back at the angry fan:

"Youre mad broke n fat"

Naz Reid also pointed out that he only missed one of the shots he took in the loss and kept firing and unleashing his wrath at the bettor.

Many NBA players have complained about this behavior, saying that the big surge in sports betting has led to death threats and fans getting in their DMs to call them out for their missed wagers.

Naz Reid wants to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid is facing a crucial offseason. The former Sixth Man of the Year could opt out of his $15 million player option and fetch a more lucrative long-term deal in free agency.

Considering that, he admitted that he's had a great time during his six-year tenure in Minnesota as he put the ball in the Timberwolves' court to continue their partnership:

"I've been here six years, and I don't plan on really doing anything differently. Hopefully it's the same way, same feeling on the other side," Naz Reid said.

Naz Reid, who averaged 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds on 46% from the floor and 37% from 3 this season, also talked about his growth as a leader and a mentor for the young players in Minnesota's roster:

"I've had a great career thus far. Grown every year. Not this year as much as I'd like to, but I've still grown in certain aspects," Reid said.

"I kind of learned how to be a leader. This year was more so off the court with [Rob Dillingham] and [Terrence Shannon Jr.] and all the younger guys, just trying to help them navigate their careers, get their careers going."

The Timberwolves will also have to make a decision regarding the futures of Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and keeping all three will be easier said than done.

