Naz Reid honors his sister with never-before-seen photos in emotional tribute after fatal shooting tragedy

The NBA rallied behind Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid to show support during such a tough time. The LSU product is going through the toughest challenge one could ever imagine.

Reid's sister, Toraya Reid, was reportedly shot and killed on Saturday in an apartment building in Jackson Township, New Jersey. The authorities have already arrested Shaquille Green, a 29-year-old man from the area.

Green and Reid were reportedly in a relationship, and authorities saw him fleeing the scene shortly after the shots were fired. He's now been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the murder.

This tragedy shook the sports community. Reid honored his late sister with some never-before-seen pictures of the two.

Via Naz Reid's IG

Toraya was the oldest of three brothers, followed by Naz and his younger sister, Jakahya Reid. Green has been taken to an Ocean County jail, where he's reportedly awaiting a detention hearing.

Naz Reid committed to the Timberwolves

Naz Reid had already made the rounds this offseason after he turned down a $15 million player option for next season and signed a five-year deal worth $125 million to stay with the Timberwolves. The new contract has a player option for the final year.

The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged career bests of 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game last season. He's established himself as a stretch big on offense and a solid presence on defense.

He's one of just three players to score at least 2,000 points off the bench in the last three seasons, and while that's a lot of money for a bench player, he could legitimately be a starter on most teams. He's become a pivotal part of what they do on both ends of the floor, especially against mobile big men when Rudy Gobert isn't as effective as he is against traditional centers.

