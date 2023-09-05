NBA 2023-24 Preseason start date, time, schedule, and more

After a long offseason, a new NBA season is just around the corner. In about a month's time, the first official preseason game will be played.

For a majority of the NBA, the preseason starts on October 7th. However, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to play on October 5th in Abu Dhabi.

That matchup is one of two exciting games for the Mavericks in the preseason. On October 10th, Dallas is scheduled to face off against Luka Doncic's former team, Real Madrid.

Before the preseason begins, teams will go through training camp. Players are schedulded to report on October 2nd and 3rd, where they'll begin gearing up for the regular season. Camp will last about a week, and then the preseason schedule will get underway.

Each team will play three to four preseason games spanning from October 5th to October 20th. Then, the 2023-24 season will officially get underway on the 24th with a pair of high-level matchups.

What are some of the opening matchups of the NBA preseason?

After the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves play in Abu Dhabi, the first NBA preseason game on U.S. soil will take place on October 7th. On that day, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are scheduled to face off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The action will really get underway on October 8th, where six games are on the slate. Some of the teams playing that day include the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers.

October 20th is also a jam-packed day as the league squeezes in all its final matchups. Some of the notable games include the Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Bucks and 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks.

Where can fans tune in to watch the preseason?

Luckily for NBA fans, the preseason is available to watch on a variety of platforms. League Pass subscribers are able to watch every game they choose.

Aside from League Pass, a large number of games will be aired on national television. Most will be on NBA TV, with others being aired on ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT.

One of the few games being picked up on TNT will be on October 13th as the Miami Heat are set to battle to Spurs. This will likely give fans a chance to see No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in action before he makes his official debut.

