NBA 2023-24 season opening night schedule revealed: Teams, date & more

The 2023-24 NBA season will commence on October 24, 2023. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will be opening their bid to defend their championship against the rest of the field.

An interesting update from Shams Charania will likely spark discussion among basketball fans:

“JUST IN: Opening Night schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season Oct. 24 on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:

“Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

“Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors”

- Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

- Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors

Fans of Eastern Conference teams like the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks will certainly notice the glaring overlook. All four teams that will open the next season are from the Western Conference.

Fans promptly reacted to the update:

Be that as it may, Oct. 24 will be great, particularly for Denver Nuggets fans. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and the LA Lakers will watch the ring ceremony for the defending champs.

The Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the conference finals last season. There has been no shortage of shots from both camps since they met in the playoffs. Denver players and coach Mike Malone trolled the Lakers during their championship celebration.

LA coach Darvin Ham had some interesting things to say when asked about Malone’s comments during the parade. Both teams could meet again in the playoffs in another mouthwatering matchup.

The NBA is also about rivalries. Last season’s games between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors were mostly testy. That will not likely change when they open hostilities on opening night.

Chris Paul playing alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be fun to see. Lining up on the other side is the star-studded roster of Suns coach Frank Vogel. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Bradley Beal will try to ruin the Dubs’ season opener.

The Denver Nuggets are the slight favorites to win the 2024 NBA championship

Arguably, no team in the NBA last season showed better chemistry and poise than the Denver Nuggets. With a championship in the bag, they figure to do even better next season.

The Nuggets lost some key role players but the starting remains intact. Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray will all be back. Christian Braun is expected to take a leap and will likely take over Bruce Brown’s old role.

The reigning champs will have their targets on their back following their championship. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the vastly retooled LA Lakers will be gunning to unseat them. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka added Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes to the Western Conference finalists.

The Phoenix Suns have a top-heavy roster that could win it all. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton could be the best four-man group in the NBA. The Suns also surrounded them with just enough talent to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy by next season’s end.

The Boston Celtics, after trading Marcus Smart and adding Kristaps Porzingis, will still be a contender. It remains to be seen how they can adjust to a new identity.

The league is deep into the offseason. Basketball fans can’t wait for the NBA’s opening night to come.

