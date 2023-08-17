NBA 2023-24 Season schedule release time today (17th August)

The 2023-24 NBA season schedule release is just hours away. The highly anticipated event is one of the marquee days of the offseason. Fans get to know when their teams are in action, especially for marquee games, helping them set their schedule accordingly.

The 2023-24 NBA season schedule will release on August 17th at 3:00 PM ET. ESPN's NBA Today show will provide live coverage of the scheduled release. So far, there have only been rumors of the opening night, Christmas Day and other marquee games schedules coming from reputed league insiders.

Shams Charania reported the LA Lakers would once again take center stage on opening night on October 24th, taking on the defending champions Denver Nuggets on the road. The other game will feature the Phoenix Suns visiting the 2022 champions Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will reportedly host the Suns in their home opener of the season on October 26th, the first game between LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant since Christmas Day 2018.

The Christmas Day 2023 schedule is as follows, per Charania:

Bucks @ Knicks, 76ers @ Heat, Celtics @ Lakers, Mavericks @ Suns and Warriors @ Nuggets.

The 2023-24 NBA Season Schedule release comes days after the 2023-24 In-Season schedule release

The NBA will see the inaugural In-Season tournament take place this season between November 3rd and December 9th. The league released the schedule for the same two days ago, on August 15th. The In-Season scheduled games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The schedule for that seems quite exciting, and if that's anything to go by, the league certainly seem to have some big plans for the main regular season. From opening night to Christmas Day, MLK Day and even the night before the trade deadline, some intriguing games could be lining up, per the fans' liking.

The rumored Lakers' home opener against the Suns is one of the examples of that. LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the longest-tenured players in the NBA. The two legends faced off in three finals series and have had multiple battles along the way.

However, injuries to either player have kept them from matching up for five years now. If Shams' report turns out to be true about the Lakers' hosting the Suns in their opening home game, fans will finally witness the matchup they have craved for half a decade.

