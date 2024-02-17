NBA 2024 All-Star game official crew revealed

The NBA 2024 All-Star Game developments continue to come in, with the most recent development seeing the league name the officiating crew. The referee trio comprises Tony Brothers, Josh Tiven, and Derrick Collins.

Collins has officiated around 1,300 regular-season games and 35 playoff games in 22 seasons. Tiven officiated 790 regular-season games in 13 seasons.

Brothers is the most experienced, having played 29 seasons, more than 1,700 regular-season games, 186 playoff games, and 16 NBA Finals.

Brothers selection comes a week after he exited the Minnesota Timberwolves-Chicago Bulls with a possible Achilles injury. The referee left the contest in the third quarter after Minnesota unsuccessfully challenged Anthony Edwards' shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan. The other referees, CJ Washington and Che Flores, officiated the remainder of the game.

The 59-year-old is known for officiating the 2012 Finals when the Miami Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, which saw LeBron James get the better of Kevin Durant.

Brothers joined the NBA during the 1994–95 season and is regarded as one of the league's best referees; however, some players have previously voted him their least favorite official.

The 73rd NBA 2024 All-Star Game: A quick primer

The 2024 All-Star Game will be played on Sunday (Feb. 18) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers. The game gets underway at 9 pm ET and will be televised on TNT. The event can be live-streamed on Sling.

According to the NBA, the All-Star Game will no longer have an untimed fourth quarter or conclude when one of the teams reaches a target score. Instead, they will continue to compete to win each quarter for a charitable organization of their choice.

The Western Conference will be led by LeBron James, alongside Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic. The East has a powerhouse starting with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Haliburton.

Embiid is injured and won't suit up in the contest.

As replacements, Trae Young and Scottie Barnes will be available.

The reserve list is as follows:

East: Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, and Donovan Mitchell.

West: Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers will lead the Eastern All-Stars, while Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will head the West.