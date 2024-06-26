NBA 2024 Offseason Trades: All deals completed so far

The 2024 NBA trade season is underway. Several shake-ups are expected across both conferences. A couple of trades have already come to fruition, leaving NBA fans stunned as it was almost unpredictable to see those deals coming through. With the draft a few hours away, more such transactions could be in the works.

Rumors are flying around about potential maneuvers teams could make to gain a position in the draft to recruit their preferred choice, either by trading their way down or way up. Meanwhile, some picks and selections could get flipped in favor of win-now players, especially for contending teams.

With the new CBA, it's a priority for front offices to be sharper than ever to boast a deep roster while staying within the first apron and maintaining flexibility to make moves until the deadline if needed.

NBA Finalists Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have given the blueprint to teams on how to build the right team, and many struggling teams could follow their strategy.

2024 NBA Offseason Trade Tracker: All deals so far

1) Thunder swoop into the Alex Caruso sweepstakes

The OKC Thunder tipped off the 2024-25 NBA trade season by acquiring Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls, parting ways with 2021 lottery pick Josh Giddey on Jun. 21. OKC added more wing depth and an established veteran, who has championship experience for the outgoing Giddey, who seemingly wasn't as good of a fit with the team anymore.

Meanwhile, Chicago presumably secured their Lonzo Ball replacement in Giddey, an oversized point guard who can thrive with shooters around him. The deal was a straight swap and didn't involve any picks. The Bulls reportedly declined offers with picks from the Knicks, Kings and Warriors.

2) Knicks complete the "Nova" quartet with a blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges

Against all odds, the Knicks added the final piece to their Villanova core by trading for Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster deal with crosstown rivals, the Nets on Jun. 25. The Knicks sent Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031), one protected first-round pick (2025), one first-round pick swap (2028) and a 2025 second-round pick.

3) Rockets and Nets deal picks

Following the decision to trade Mikal Bridges, the Nets struck a deal with the Rockets, in which Houston will acquire 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks from Brooklyn, who will have the 2025 and 2026 first-round selections.

4) Portland ship Malcolm Brogdon to Washington for Deni Avdija

The Trail Blazers and Wizards struck a deal on draft day, seeing Malcolm Brogdon get traded to the Wizards for Deni Avdija. A few picks also exchanged hands as the Wizards secured the #14 pick, two second-rounders and 2029's second-most favorable pick from Portland.

5) Minnesota trade up for Rob Dillingham

The Timberwolves acquired Rob Dillingham in the 2024 draft after trading with the Spurs for the No. 8 pick. Minnesota sent a 2030 first-round pick swap and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick to San Antonio.

6) Nuggets acquire DaRon Holmes II's draft rights

The Nuggets struck a deal with the Suns to draft DaRon Holmes with the 22nd pick in the draft. The Suns received the No. 28 pick (Ryan Dunn), the No. 56 pick (Kevin McCullar) and two future second-round picks.

7) Wizards and Knicks exchange picks

The Wizards traded up to No. 24 and acquired Kyshawn George's draft rights from the Knicks. New York got the No. 26 pick (Dillon Jones) and No. 51 pick.

8) OKC trades for Dillon Jones from Knicks

The Thunder got into the picture after acquiring Dillon Jones' draft rights from the Knicks for five second-round picks between 2025 and 2027.

9) Raptors trade Jalen McDaniels with Kings

Sacramento Kings trade Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, a 2025 second-round pick and Jamal Shead to the Toronto Raptors for Jalen McDaniels.

10) Detroit and Timberwolves trade draft picks

The Pistons and Timberwolves engaged in a trade that saw Bobi Klintman and Wendell Moore Jr. land in Detroit for Cam Spencer.

11) Denver moves on from Reggie Jackson

The Nuggets moved Reggie Jackson to the Hornets for three future second-round picks.

12) Knicks trade three draft capital for Tyler Kolek

The Knicks traded Tyler Kolek with Portland for three future second-rounders.

13) Hawks, Heat and Houston engage in three-team deal

The Hawks, Heat and the Rockets entered a three-team trade, seeing Atlanta land Nikola Djurisic, Houston add A.J. Griffin and Miami getting Pelle Larsson plus cash.

14) Pelicans trade for Antonio Reeves

The Pelicans traded for Antonio Reeves with the Magic for two future second-round picks.

15) Knicks trade Ajay Mitchell to OKC

The Knicks traded Ajay Mitchell to the Thunder for Oso Ighodaro.

16) Mavs trade for Melvin Ajinca

The Mavericks traded for Melvin Ajinca with the Knicks for Ariel Hukporti and Petteri Koponen.

17) Mavericks acquire Quentin Grimes

The Mavericks traded Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Pistons for Quentin Grimes, attached with three future second-round picks.

18) Hawks trade Dejounte Murray to Pelicans in blockbuster deal

The Hawks have sent Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans for Larry Nance Jr, Dyson Daniels, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick.

