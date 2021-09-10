NBA 2K22 Locker Codes: What do they do, latest codes and how to redeem them

NBA 2K22 is out and fans are excitedly checking out new features. 2K Sports has made major additions to the MyCareer and MyTeam modes such as new cards, new parks, more challenges. They have also made several changes to the NBA gameplay such as dribbling moves, added badges for MyPlayer and and a whole new Cruise experience as a new neighborhood.

🗣️2K community, epic launch!



A lot of people are trying to ball, so there may be some delays.



Thank you for your passion, excitement and support 🔥 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 10, 2021

One huge part of NBA 2K22 are Locker Codes that you can redeem weekly. If you want to enhance your experience in NBA 2K22's MyTeam mode, you need to keep an eye out for Locker Codes that 2K Sports updates and releases weekly.

What are Locker Codes in NBA 2K22?

Locker Codes are text and number-based codes that you can enter in the game to redeem new Packs, Players, Tokens, and VC (Virtual Currency) among other things. These Locker Codes are updated weekly by 2K Sports and you can use them to upgrade your MyTeam for free, without spending any points or VCs. Think of them like Cheat codes for any other game, just enter these codes and you'll get free rewards.

Locker Codes are updated all year long and each code expires after a given time period. Kevin Durant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed a Locker Code for just one person. It was a first-come-first-serve or 'fastest finger first' situation where millions of fans tried the code but the first-ever one got the reward.

This code has been redeemed 💯 https://t.co/JTm8ek1BvS — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 10, 2021

How to redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K22?

Go to the 'Options/Quit' tab in the Main Menu. Then, on the left part of your screen, scroll down until you highlight the “Locker Codes” button. After selecting it, you’ll get a keyboard interface where you’re supposed to enter the code in.

Note that you need to include the dashes (-) in between the specific words and numbers exactly how the codes are written. If you forget to do so, NBA 2K22 will just reject the code right away. Moreover, capitalization doesn't make any difference.

NBA 2K22 Locker Codes revealed so far:

NBA 2K22 has revealed only a handful of locker codes so far given how the game is not even a day old. However, 2K Sports is expected to flood its users with new codes in the coming days to keep up the hype and keep it's players engaged.

Here are some of the NBA 2K22 Locker Codes revealed so far and the majority of them are already redeemed or expired as millions of gamers try their luck.

Code: Condition: Reward: Expiration: WELCOME-TO-MYTEAM-CALL-TO-BALL - Deluxe Colossal Pack, 5 Gold Shoe Boosts, 5 Gold Shoe Bases, or a Draft Ticket One week (09/17/2021) ANYONE-ANYWHERE-KD-3527 First person 1,000,000 VC (1 million Virtual Currency) Redeemed. ANYONE-ANYWHERE-2302-2358 First 50 people 25,000 VC (25 thousand Virtual Currency) Redeemed. ANYONE-ANYWHERE-9898-9993 First 10 people 25,000 VC Redeemed. ANYONE-ANYWHERE-2392-KAREEM First person 1,000,000 VC Redeemed. ANYONE-ANYWHERE-9243-2211 First 10 people 25,000 VC Redeemed. ANYONE-ANYWHERE-1292-9592 First 50 people 25,000 VC Redeemed.

Happy #2KDay MyTEAM fam 🙌



Use this code for a Deluxe Colossal Pack, 5 Gold Shoe Boosts, 5 Gold Shoe Bases, or a Draft Ticket. Available for one week.



‼️ Locker Codes in MyTEAM have moved to the Community Hub ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zW6Q77kGzg — NBA 2K22 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) September 10, 2021

As mentioned earlier, NBA 2K22 updates these weekly and you can get a host of assets such as Packs, Shoe Cards, etc and not just Virtual Currency.

