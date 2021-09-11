NBA 2K22 MyCareer: Which agent should you choose, Palmer Athletic Agency or Berry & Associates?

NBA 2K22 is out and one of the most exciting features in the game is MyCareer where you can walk in the shoes of an NBA prospect and get a glimpse of their glamor-filled life.

Welcome to #NBA2K22 The City & MyCAREER. Shout out to the incredible Visual Concepts for this 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B6dFPVy6ew — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) September 7, 2021

One of the major choices in the game is choosing an agent for your character. The choice appears in the quest "The Come Up: Draft Day" and you have to choose between Palmer Athletic Agency and Berry & Associates. Your future will depend on the choice you make as each agency offers different advantages.

Should you choose Palmer Athletic Agency in NBA 2K22 MyCareer?

Palmer Athletic Agency is the conventional route that most NBA players take. Diane and Kristen head this agency and they inform you that they are experts in this business and all you need to do is focus on playing basketball as they take care of everything else. You can sign shoe deals and sponsorships with this agency and get top of the line service.

This is a tested option and Palmer Athletic Agency can be compared to Harper Dell from NBA 2K21 MyCareer. However, they are a huge agency who focus on several big athletes and their brands so you won't be the center of their attention.

Should you choose Berry & Associates in NBA 2K22 MyCareer?

While Palmer Athletic Agency are the elite professionals, Berry & Associates can be considered the underdogs. They can be compared to Archie Baldwin from NBA 2K21 MyCareer. Berry & Associates specialise in areas other than professional sports such as music and fashion and they guarantee you that your career will be successful even if you don't perform well in the NBA.

If you want to have a side-career in fashion or music and be all over your own brand, go with this choice. Palmer Athletic Agency will take care of your entire off-the-court business, so you can focus on basketball, whereas Berry & Associates will ask for your inputs for any deal and ask you to develop your personal brand.

Finally, what should you choose?

The description makes it sound like PAA is the obvious choice in NBA 2K22 MyCareer as they are a huge agency of professionals who claim to be experts in the industry. However, you can think of Berry & Associates as LeBron James' agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, a close ally who will do the best for your brand while also doing everything they need for you to excel at basketball. If you're serious about basketball and nothing else, decide Palmer Athletic Agency, but if you want to invest in other areas and build your brand, pick Berry and Associates.

Both agencies can do everything in NBA 2K22 and will get you into the NBA, but one is better at one thing than the other.

