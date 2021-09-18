NBA 2K22 MyLeague: How to change starting lineup and player position

NBA 2K22 has received a lot of positive feedback from the gaming community. Many are calling it the best version of the game in years. 2K Sports has impressed with various gameplay additions, improved graphics and a host of new features.

One of the key aspects of the game is MyLeague, which is a way of experiencing the ultimate regular season and playoff experience. On that note, here's a look at how to change starting lineup and player position in NBA 2K22 MyLeague.

How to change starting lineup in NBA 2K22 MyLeague?

MyLeague as seen in NBA 2K20 [Source: Operation Sports]

Unlike NBA 2K22 MyTeam where you pick your own roster, the teams in MyLeague can only be changed to a certain extent via trades. These are current teams in the NBA, so you can change the roster significantly only via trades or the draft.

To change the starting lineup of your roster, go to the coaching tab in the main menu or the pause menu of your ongoing match. Once you're in the coaching section, visit the Coach Gameplan where you can change the lineup.

Another way to change the starting lineup in a match in NBA 2K22 MyLeague is to change it before the match begins.

Once you've selected the match you want to play, press the options/start' button on your controller. That will enable access to the roster you're about to play with. The roster can then be selected from a variety of lineups such as Starter, Bench, Three-point shooting, Defensive, etc. Alternatively, you can also pick and choose your own starting lineup.

A third way to change the starting lineup in NBA 2K22 is by visiting Game Plan in the pause menu of your ongoing match and goig to Substitutions. Under that tab, you can select each player and replace with the player you want from your roster.

How to change a player's position in NBA 2K22 MyLeague?

A player's position can be changed in NBA 2K22 in the same way as choosing the starting lineup.

You can change any player's position, and make them play the spot you want. Players in MyLeague can play in positions outside their officially listed positions in the NBA. For example, you can make Stephen Curry play center and JaVale McGee play point guard, if you wish to.

Just like choosing your lineup in the NBA 2K22 game, you can decide any position for a player in MyLeague too.

What makes MyLeague exciting in NBA 2K22?

During the playoffs in MyLeague, the arena gets hyped up, and the crowd gets dressed with the team colors, just like an in-arena experience of being in a postseason game.

MyLeague in NBA 2K22 is exciting because you experience an entire season of basketball with the current teams. That includes the NBA Draft, All-Star weekend, the NBA trade deadline and everything that comes with being an NBA franchise.

Jason Maples @JJMaples55_MST 2K took a step forward



Playing around with myleague was dope. So deep.



You can literally build any type of organization you want to based around scouting, player development, or coaching. Dope depending on if you are rebuilding or not



In a random Play-Now game or instant match, the arena is filled with an usual crowd with a regular game experience. But under MyLeague, you get to experience the entire 82-game schedule with home and away games along with the thrills for breaking records, winning MVPs and enduring caveats such as injuries.

