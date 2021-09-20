NBA 2K22 MyLeague: How to sign free agents to your team?

NBA 2K22 has received largely positive feedback from the gaming community. Many are already calling it the best version of the game in years.

2K Sports has impressed fans with improved graphics, gameplay additions and a host of new features. They have released frequent updates and patches to ensure constant improvement. 2K Sports have also addressed any errors or bugs to ensure that millions of gamers enjoy a smooth NBA 2K22 gaming experience.

One of the main features in NBA 2K22 is MyLeague, where you can get the ultimate regular season and playoff experience. To play MyLeague, you can choose from either a current team, expand to a new city for a team or build your team.

Regardless of which team you choose to play with, you will be required to make trades and free-agency signings for your chosen franchise.

How does free agency work in NBA 2K22 MyLeague?

Once you choose your team and select your MyLeague settings, you will be on the main page with the season calendar or the playoff tree if you've chosen to jump straight to the postseason. There are three more options on the main menu - Social Media, Trading Block and Team Status.

Press 'Back' on your controller and visit the Nav (Navigation) menu. Go to the tab on the right that reads 'Front Office'. Under that, you'll find 'Free Agents'. When you click on that, you'll get an extensive list of free agents available for you to sign.

If you have chosen current teams to play with on NBA 2K22 MyLeague, the list of free agents will be the exact one from the NBA. For example, Isaiah Thomas and DeMarcus Cousins are up for grabs in the MyLeague NBA Free Agency.

You can negotiate contracts and sign free agents to whatever type of deal you want, including salary, duration, options, clauses etc. The signing will operate under the same rules as the NBA. So you will have to adhere to some restrictions such as the veteran's minimum or two-way deals.

If you have all 15 men in your roster complete, then you will only be allowed to sign two-way contracts for some specific players.

NBA 2K22 MyLeague also offers you the opportunity to sign free agents from the G-League. You can choose to sign these players to any deal you want and get them for a cheap price.

If you play with a rebuilding team like the Orlando Magic or the Houston Rockets in MyLeague, choosing G-League free agents is a great option. That's because you can get them for a low price and sign them on two-way deals while also developing young talent.

MyLeague gives you the opportunity to feel like an NBA executive who controls every aspect of the franchise, including free agency, draft decisions, contract negotiations etc. You can also make coaching changes and execute different types of playbooks.

