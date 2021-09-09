NBA 2K22 System Requirements: Can your PC run the flagship basketball game?

NBA 2K22 is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, as it enables fans to play with the game-version of their favorite basketball stars. There is major hype around the latest version, NBA2K22, which is set to drop on the 10th of September.

Apart from consoles like Sony's Playstation and Microsoft's Xbox, the game is also expected to be released for PC gamers, and in this article, we shall take a look at the requirements needed to run it on a system.

System requirements needed to run NBA 2K22 on a PC

Pelicans star Zion Williamson's character in NBA 2K22

According to the popular game website Steam, the minimum requirement to run NBA 2K22 is to have a Windows 7 64-bit operating system, along with an Intel core i3 processor. The minimum RAM requirement is 4 GB, and the game will require Direct X version 11 to run.

Coming to the graphics card, fans who want to play NBA 2K22 will need to have the NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1 GB graphic card. That's the bare minimum requirement, although a Radeon HD 7770 1GB graphics card will also suffice. The system needs to have 110 GB of free space and a Directx 9.0x sound card will be needed to run the game.

Coming to the recommended system requirements, a Windows 10 64-bit operating system has been suggested as the ideal OS for NBA 2K22. Intel core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz is the ideal processor to have to run the game on optimum setting, along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB graphics card or better.

Welcome to #NBA2K22 The City & MyCAREER. Shout out to the incredible Visual Concepts for this 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B6dFPVy6ew — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) September 7, 2021

Fans have been hyped about the game for some time now, which was only elevated after a player ratings of popular NBA players were disclosed. Superstars of the game like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are the highest rated players in NBA 2K22, while young stars like Luka Doncic and Trae Young have also been rated highly.

NBA 2K22 drops at midnight on Friday, September 10, 2021, and that's the earliest the fans in the USA will be able to get their hands on the game. For people based in Australia, New Zealand and other international companies, NBA 2K22 will be released at Midnight local time on September 10, 2021 (night of September 9).

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons wants Philadelphia 76ers to pay for Doc Rivers' comments on the Australian

Also Read

.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee