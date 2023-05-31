NBA 2K23 free on PlayStation Plus: How to download, features, and more

NBA 2k23 has been made available to PlayStation Plus members for free ahead of the NBA Finals tipping off later in the week. Fans can download the game from the PlayStation Store immediately and jump into one of NBA 2k23's many game modes.

Players can jump into quick games with a wide range of NBA teams, WNBA teams and all-time teams both online and offline. In addition, fans can create their own MyTeam, pulling cards for players throughout history to assemble their own dream team.

Last, but certainly not least, players can also create their own MyPlayer before then entering into a world where their choices shape the story of their own NBA star. The mode also features an online mode so players can team up and take on the competition in the MyPark, as well as the ProAm arena where the stakes are higher.

The game's advertisement in the digital store reads:

"Rise to the occasion in NBA 2K23. Showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build your own dynasty in MyGM, or guide the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and feel true-to-life gameplay."

The NBA's store in New York City.

The NBA has invested heavily in an NBA 2k23 online league

In recent years, the NBA has continued to put money into the 2kLeague. With many NBA teams having their own NBA 2k23 affiliate team, the league has continued to host tournaments with players receiving contracts much like the NBA.

The league description on its website reads:

"The NBA 2K League, a joint venture between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive, is a professional esports league featuring the best NBA 2K players in the world and is the first official esports league operated by a U.S. professional sports league.

"The NBA 2K League tipped off its inaugural season in May 2018 with 17 teams, each affiliated with an NBA team. Since then, the league has expanded to 25 teams, 22 of which are affiliated with NBA teams. The Gen.G Tigers, DUX Infinitos and the recently announced NBL Oz Gaming are the only NBA 2K League teams not affiliated with an NBA team.

NBL x NBA 2K media opportunity

"Teams compete in both 3 vs. 3 and 5 vs. 5 gameplay using unique characters (not existing NBA players)."

The league's current season tipped off on March 8, with fans able to watch at the NBA2kLeague Twitch Account.

