NBA 2K23 Locker Codes: What they do, the latest codes, and how to redeem them

NBA 2K23 is out to put an end to the basketball drought NBA fans are suffering from in this offseason. The game sells like hotcakes during the summer and gamers rush to compete on the virtual hardwood.
To add to the hype, the MyPlayer builder and MyCareer mode have been given several upgrades. Players have new badges and attributes along with refined shooting and dribbling mechanics.
One of the biggest features of NBA 2K is MyTeam, where gamers get to walk in the shoes of a franchise general manager. Users can get cards, tokens and packs to build their team, including courts, jerseys, playbooks and coaches.
An exciting part of NBA 2K is Locker Codes, which can be redeemed for rewards.
What are Locker Codes in NBA 2K23?
Locker Codes are text and number-based lines that can be input in the game to redeem gifts such as tokens, VCs (Virtual Currency), packs and cards. You don't need to spend any points or VCs to redeem these codes. Think of them as "cheat codes" in any other game, wherein you input the code and get free rewards.
Locker Codes are often updated weekly, but 2K Sports can release a bunch of them at once during the first week of NBA 2K23's launch. These codes are updated year-long by the game and you can constantly get free items if you remain updated with the latest codes.
Locker Codes in NBA 2K have an expiry date, with many codes lasting only for a week or month. Some codes can be redeemed on a "first-come-first-serve" basis, where the first 'n' number of gamers can reap the benefits.
How to redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K23?
Select MyTeam in the Main Menu, scroll to "MyTEAM Community Hub" and choose "Locker Code." A keyboard interface will appear where you can input the locker code and redeem the reward if the code is still valid.
Additionally, you can also visit the "Options/Quit" tab in the Main Menu and scroll until you find the "Locker Codes" button.
While capitalization is not important while typing in the Locker Code, the dashes (-) need to be added. You need to add the code exactly as it is written as it will not get accepted otherwise.
NBA 2K23 Locker Codes revealed so far:
NBA 2K has revealed a bunch of codes in the past few days with limited validity for all available consoles. Many of these codes have already expired, but you can certainly try your luck.
These are expired codes and you need to keep up to date with the latest releases.