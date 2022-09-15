NBA 2K23 Locker Codes: What they do, the latest codes, and how to redeem them

NBA 2K23 is out to put an end to the basketball drought NBA fans are suffering from in this offseason. The game sells like hotcakes during the summer and gamers rush to compete on the virtual hardwood.

To add to the hype, the MyPlayer builder and MyCareer mode have been given several upgrades. Players have new badges and attributes along with refined shooting and dribbling mechanics.

One of the biggest features of NBA 2K is MyTeam, where gamers get to walk in the shoes of a franchise general manager. Users can get cards, tokens and packs to build their team, including courts, jerseys, playbooks and coaches.

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM



Complete Divisions for Galaxy Opal Players, and Conferences for Dark Matter cards!



Learn more: New to MyTEAM in #NBA2K23 , earn a top-tier player from each franchise by completing a team’s Trophy CaseComplete Divisions for Galaxy Opal Players, and Conferences for Dark Matter cards!Learn more: 2kgam.es/3R92HNS New to MyTEAM in #NBA2K23, earn a top-tier player from each franchise by completing a team’s Trophy Case 🏆Complete Divisions for Galaxy Opal Players, and Conferences for Dark Matter cards!Learn more: 2kgam.es/3R92HNS https://t.co/LDPbTQskwa

An exciting part of NBA 2K is Locker Codes, which can be redeemed for rewards.

What are Locker Codes in NBA 2K23?

Locker Codes are text and number-based lines that can be input in the game to redeem gifts such as tokens, VCs (Virtual Currency), packs and cards. You don't need to spend any points or VCs to redeem these codes. Think of them as "cheat codes" in any other game, wherein you input the code and get free rewards.

Locker Codes are often updated weekly, but 2K Sports can release a bunch of them at once during the first week of NBA 2K23's launch. These codes are updated year-long by the game and you can constantly get free items if you remain updated with the latest codes.

Locker Codes in NBA 2K have an expiry date, with many codes lasting only for a week or month. Some codes can be redeemed on a "first-come-first-serve" basis, where the first 'n' number of gamers can reap the benefits.

How to redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition cover

Select MyTeam in the Main Menu, scroll to "MyTEAM Community Hub" and choose "Locker Code." A keyboard interface will appear where you can input the locker code and redeem the reward if the code is still valid.

Additionally, you can also visit the "Options/Quit" tab in the Main Menu and scroll until you find the "Locker Codes" button.

2K @2K First 25 people to enter this code in NBA 2K23 will get 100K VC. Void where prohibited. First 25 people to enter this code in NBA 2K23 will get 100K VC. Void where prohibited. https://t.co/ohfF48NVYo

While capitalization is not important while typing in the Locker Code, the dashes (-) need to be added. You need to add the code exactly as it is written as it will not get accepted otherwise.

NBA 2K23 Locker Codes revealed so far:

NBA 2K has revealed a bunch of codes in the past few days with limited validity for all available consoles. Many of these codes have already expired, but you can certainly try your luck.

Ronnie 2K 2K23 @Ronnie2K



US only. One per PlayStation Account. Terms apply. See terms: Oh and while I’m at it here’s some copies for my @playstation peeps. *Mike Breen Voice* BAAAANG!!US only. One per PlayStation Account. Terms apply. See terms: nba.2k.com/2k23/ps5-gamec… Oh and while I’m at it here’s some copies for my @playstation peeps. *Mike Breen Voice* BAAAANG!!US only. One per PlayStation Account. Terms apply. See terms: nba.2k.com/2k23/ps5-gamec… https://t.co/e9Kh0CVTTW

NBA 2K @NBA2K NBA 2K23 Game Codes for PS5



US only. One per PlayStation Account. Terms apply. See terms: NBA 2K23 Game Codes for PS5 #2KDay US only. One per PlayStation Account. Terms apply. See terms: nba.2k.com/2k23/ps5-gamec… 🎮 NBA 2K23 Game Codes for PS5 #2KDayUS only. One per PlayStation Account. Terms apply. See terms: nba.2k.com/2k23/ps5-gamec… https://t.co/8H7RxqU4qk

NBA 2K @NBA2K



First 125 people to enter this code in NBA 2K23 will get 25K VC. Void where prohibited. Another 25K VC Locker CodeFirst 125 people to enter this code in NBA 2K23 will get 25K VC. Void where prohibited. #2KDay Another 25K VC Locker Code 🚨First 125 people to enter this code in NBA 2K23 will get 25K VC. Void where prohibited. #2KDay https://t.co/zlRPiKbsKm

These are expired codes and you need to keep up to date with the latest releases.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra