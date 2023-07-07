NBA 2K24 crossplay conditions for all devices announced

NBA 2k24 has taken a step forward by adding in crossplay between different systems. The news is one that was very welcomed by the gaming community, with many thrilled that the NBA 2k24 developers had listened to their plea for crossplay.

Although the company added in cross-progression last year for NBA 2k23, until now, players on Xbox were unable to play alongside PlayStation users. Now, following in suit of other sports games like FIFA and NHL, NBA 2k24 will allow friends on different systems to play with one another.

The news comes as a bit of a shock to NBA fans given that many had lost hope in the studio listening to their pleas for crossplay. In an interview with ESPN, Greg Thomas, President of Visual Concepts, revealed that the company has listened to the community and will be adding crossplay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In fact, Thomas actually liked the news of crossplay to the historic impcat of having Kobe Bryant on the cover, saying:

"As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball. While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay."

NBL x NBA 2K Media Opportunity

Other new features added to NBA 2k24 and features fans want to see

Last year, NBA 2k completely revamped the MyPlayer archetype system, completely changing the way players create their characters. This year, in addition to adding crossplay, NBA 2k has also added a whole new animation system to this year's game.

NBA 2k24 will also feature a new ProPLAY system, which will give developers and designers access to actual NBA footage to add animations into the game. While further details and examples of how 2k plans to add the animations into the game are expected to come out later this summer, it's a positive sign.

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

(Suggested Reading: NBA 2k preorder info)

In previous years, fans have complained that the NBA 2k games are somewhat repetitive year after year, with little change to the actual gameplay. As a result, it seems as though the studio is hopeful that they can rectify the situation.

Last year, for example, in addition to the archetype change, the studio also made significant strides in balancing offense and defense. With the new three stamina bars, players were forced to efficiently use dribble moves, steals, and blocks, preventing 'side to side spammers' on offense.

With the latest news of crossplay, it sounds as though 2k24 could be shaping up to be the best yet.

Poll : 0 votes