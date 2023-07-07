NBA 2K24 pre-order bonus for all editions explored

Earlier this week, the 2K franchise officially announced the release of NBA 2K24. The cover athlete this year is the late Kobe Bryant, in honor of his iconic jersey number.

NBA 2K24 will be no different than previous years in that it will have multiple editions. Along with various versions, there is also going to be more added for those who decide to pre-order the game.

The game itself is set to release on September 8th. As for different versions, the most basic is the standar edition. That is priced at $59.99 and comes with no special features.

For those who want something a little more, the "Black Mamba" edition comes with the game and bonsues. These include 100,000 in virtual currency, 15,000 MyTeam points, a 2K24 option box, and various MyTeam promo packs. This edition is set to be priced at $99.99.

After the "Black Mamba," next up is the 25th anniversary edition. This version will only have limited copies and won't be available for purchase until September 10th. The 25th anniversary edition will include everything that the "Black Mamba" edition has along with a year subsription to NBA League Pass. Price for this version is set at $149.99.

NBA 2K24 featuring Victor Wembanyama content

On July 7th, Victor Wembanyama is set to make his Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs. In order to help add to the hype, NBA 2K24 is giving users a chance to get their hands on the seven-foot French prospect.

Right now, 2K is running a promotion centered around Wembanyama. If the game is pre-ordered between July 7th and July 17th, they will receive a 90 overall Wembanyama card for MyTeam. Along with the Spurs big man, Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker will also come with the pre-order.

For those wanting to see the 2023 No. 1 pick in action, the Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9:00 pm Eastern Time and the game will be aired on ESPN. Depending on how his debut goes, this promotion could lead to a large number of pre-orders.

