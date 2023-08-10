NBA 2K24 Ratings: Top 10 overalls confirmed

The first set of overall ratings for NBA 2K24 was revealed earlier on August 9 by 2K Sports on Twitter, and it has created a frenzy among the community.

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic has become the highest-rated current-era superstar, and he has received a massive boost following his performances last season.

However, the overalls of some of the biggest superstars have also been officially stated. This includes the names of Lebron James and Kevin Durant, among others, who also have some stunning ratings.

Here's a closer look at what appears to be the top 10 overalls in NBA 2K24 and who made it to the top:

Top 10 overall ratings in NBA 2K24

Nikola Jokic claiming the top spot isn't surprising at all given his performances in the NBA Finals last season. He might have missed out on the regular season MVP for a third season in a row, but he finally won a championship. The Serbian international tops the list with a 98 overall rating.

Nikola Jokic - 98

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 96

Lebron James - 96

Joel Embiid - 96

Kevin Durant - 96

Stephen Curry - 96

Luka Doncic - 95

Jayson Tatum - 95

Jimmy Butler - 95

Devin Booker - 94

Incidentally, Damian Lillard and Kawhi Leonard both have 94 overall, and this is the complete list of all the confirmed ratings so far. Furthermore, the rookie ratings have also been confirmed for the likes of Brandon Miller. However, Victor Wembanyama's overall is yet to be made public.

In terms of the overalls, almost all the ratings are along the expected lines. MVP Joel Embiid has been given a 96 rating, identical to the number of Lebron James. It's pretty fascinating that at Lebron's age, he still retained almost all his abilities.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



pic.twitter.com/jnl6gzxAbp Nikola Jokic is the highest rated player in NBA2K24 at 98 overall.

Fellow European superstar Luka Doncic is rated at 95, while Devin Booker has also received a 94 rating in NBA 2K24. Stephen Curry, at 96, will be a force to reckon with, given how good his jump shots have been in the NBA 2K series.

Readers should note that these are the first ratings, and they could change routinely based on the performances of these athletes in real life.

