NBA 2K24 release time today: Download process, file size, and more (Sept. 8, 2023)

It is time for NBA 2K24, as the game officially releases on Friday, Sept. 8, at midnight in your local time zone. Developed by Visual Gamed and published by 2K, the video game will be available for download and purchase on PS5, PS4, XBOX Series X|S, XBOX One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It is the 25th-anniversary version of the game.

The late legend Kobe Bryant will grace the cover of the new edition. The game will feature new updates, some tweaked features, and updated rosters after an offseason of NBA transactions.

The game’s MyCareer mode is reportedly more streamlined. Players can also operate as a team’s general manager and run a team game by game daily.

Check out the release dates and times for various timezones below:

NBA 2K24 will also feature the new ProPLAY technology for PS5 and XBOX Series X|S, which will take gameplay to another level. The team at 2K studied and used real-life player movements to accurately portray gameplay to the most realistic level in the video game’s history.

How to download NBA 2k24 and what is the file size?

The game will be between 110 GB and 161 GB, depending on which platform you use. It will be 161GB on the next-gen platforms like PS5 and XBOX Series X|S. The game will download at 110 GB on PC.

Gamers can preload the game today by going to the Library on Playstation or Microsoft Store on Xbox. You can select pre-order on PS platforms or pre-install on Xbox. The game will auto-download on release.

NBA 2k24 can be purchased and downloaded from the respective stores after its release. A physical version of the disc will also be available at retailers and online upon release.

What are the PC requirements for NBA 2K24?

NBA 2K24 Minimum PC Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better

Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

110 GB available space Sound Card: Directx 9.0x

Directx 9.0x Additional Notes: Dual-analog Gamepad recommended. Initial installation requires one-time internet connection for Steam authentication; software installations required (included with the game) include DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributable 2012. In order to play NBA 2K24 on PC, you need a processor capable of supporting SSE 4.2 and AVX.

NBA 2K24 Recommended PC Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better

Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

110 GB available space Sound Card: Directx 9.0c

How much is NBA 2K24?

There will be four editions of the game, and Kobe Bryant will appear on the standard cover. There will also be a WNBA edition with the New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu on the cover. The Black Mamba edition and 25th anniversary editions come with extra bonus content.

The standard edition will sell for $69.99 on newer platforms and $59.99 on older platforms like PS4 and XBOX One. The Black Mamba edition is $99.99, and the 25th anniversary is $149.99.

The game’s ‘Season 1’ is filled with paid and free-to-earn items, and new features will be available upon release. All game modes will also be ready to play on the release date.

Nikola Jokic is the highest-rated player in the game, with an overall 98 rating.