NBA 2K24 releases Arcade Edition with Allen Iverson on cover: Everything you need to know

NBA 2k has continued to keep NBA fans entertained leading up to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. While preseason is right around the corner, fans will have one more reason to get excited about the season to come - the all-new 2k24 Arcade Edition. This week, news surfaced that Hall of Famer Allen Iverson would grace the cover of the newly released game.

Immediately, fans were quick to weigh in on the news, with mixed reactions. On one hand, many are excited to have another way to play 2k, while on the other hand, many wish that the developer team would put Allen Iverson on the cover of the main game.

The latest Arcade Edition will hit the App Store on October 24th, meaning the anticipation is building. According to a press release from 2k, the Arcade Edition will feature a number of returning game modes, as well as some exciting new features.

On top of the traditional modes such as MyCareer, Association Mode, and 'Play Now' game modes, the Arcade Edition will also feature the return of 'The Greatest'. For those unfamiliar with the game mode, the NBA 2k's official description of 'The Greatest' game mode reads:

"Players can challenge new GOATs and unlock a whole new lineup of NBA Superstars and Legends. They’ll build the team of their wildest dreams as they take on other squads in the ultimate showdown with the Greatest Fantasy Team Challenge."

Looking at the price of NBA 2k24 Arcade Edition and more

The NBA 2k24 Arcade Edition will be available on the Apple Arcade, meaning that from the sounds of things, Android users will miss out on the experience. In addition, the game won't be sold as a stand-alone game, it will be exclusive to the Apple Arcade - as the title suggests.

In order to play the game, fans will need to have an Apple iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, or Apple TV. Those who meet the system requirements will then be able to purchase an Apple Arcade monthly subscription for $4.99 a month, which will include a 30-day free trial for new users.

In addition, the game can be played by those with Apple One Individual plans for $14.95. In addition, those with Apple Family plans for $19.95, and those with Apple Premier plans for $29.95 will also be eligible to download the game.

In past years, the mobile version of 2k has received criticism from fans given that mobile devices can't compete with full consoles. Despite that, the latest iPhone model has been touted as revolutionary when it comes to gaming. Whether or not the NBA 2k24 Arcade Edition winds up changing people's opinions, only time will tell.

