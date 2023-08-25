NBA 2K24 reportedly eliminates NBA 2K23 MyCareer Badges, including Clutch Shooter, Floor General and more 

NBA 2k24 is set to release next month, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to create their NBA MyPlayer characters. Year after year, fans immediately flock to 'The City' with their MyPlayer to take on rival teams and compete with the best of the best in the 'Rec'.

Of course, with the release of NBA 2k24 comes a slew of changes that will force players to both adapt their play-style and create their players differently. With the release of NBA 2k24 right around the corner, a report from 2kIntel, a reputable source within the 2k community, has indicated some big changes.

Players will no longer have the same selection of badges when creating their MyPlayers. Compared to the previous iteration of the game, a number of popular badges have been removed.

Looking at the removed badges from NBA 2K24

Following the latest report from 2kIntel, let's take a look at how each of the removed badges impacted previous games in order to understand the changes to NBA 2K24.

Limitless Takeoff - When attacking the basket, a player with this badge will start their dunk attempt from farther out than others

Bully - Improves a player's ability to initiate contact and get to the rim on layup attempts

Clamp Breaker - Improves a player's ability to fight off contact, protect the ball, and drive by opponents as the ball-handler

Menace - While guarding and staying in front of an opponent, their attributes will drop if good defense is being played

Mismatch Expert - Improves the players ability to beat taller defenders off the dribble in one-on-one situations when they're switched onto them

NBL x NBA 2K Media Opportunity

Quick First Step - When driving out of a triple threat or after a size-up, ball handlers have access to quicker, and more effective, launches

Vice Grip - Increases a player's ability to secure the ball against steal attempts after obtaining possession from a rebound, catch, or loose ball

Amped - Reduces the penalty that fatigue has on a player and their ability to make shots

Clutch Shooter - Shot attempts that occur during the final moments of the 4th quarter, or in any overtime period, receive a large boost

Floor General - Teammates receive an offensive attribute bonus when player is in the game

Volume Shooter - After a player has taken a small handful of shots, an additional boost to shot attributes is given for every subsequent shot, whether it's a make or a miss

Given how big of a role badges played in previous games, it will be interesting to see how removing the above-mentioned badges changes the game.

